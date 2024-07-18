The Kaduna state government has ordered an investigation into the viral video of brutalization of popular politician known as Dan Balki Commander.

The politician was seen in the video being beaten by some plain cloth operatives, who consistently asked him to stop criticizing Governor Uba Sani in his radio programme.

Meanwhile, a statement by Governor Sani’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu on Thursday, said an investigation has been ordered into the matter.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to a video that has gone viral showing one Dan Balki Commander being whipped by unidentified persons. In the video, accusing fingers were pointed at the Kaduna State Government.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to strongly disassociate itself from the heinous act. It is not in our character. Such barbaric acts have no place in a decent society.

“We stand for the rule of law and due process. Our administration is anchored on justice, equity, fairness, inclusivity and respect for the dignity of the human person.

“Since assuming office in May 2023, Kaduna State Government under the able leadership of Senator Uba Sani has been working assiduously to rebuild trust and give all citizens of the State a sense of belonging. We accommodate all shades of opinion and have created a conducive atmosphere for all political views to thrive.

“The Governor of Kaduna State is a long standing fighter for fundamental rights and freedoms. He has never wavered in his commitment to the promotion and protection of civil rights, rule of law and due process. He will not, under any circumstance, detail anyone to brutalize a person for holding a contrary opinion.

“His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani has therefore ordered full investigation into the alleged incident. He is determined to get to the root of the incident and will ensure that the full wrath of the law is brought to bear on anyone found culpable.”

