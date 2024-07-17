The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 5.5 million economic tree planting exercise, to preserve the ecosystem and mitigate effects of climate change. The governor inaugurated the campaign at Andaza village in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The exercise is being implemented by the state’s Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) project.

He said the government would distribute 5,000 tree seedlings for planting, and enjoined the residents to plant trees to restore the endangered green environment in the state.

Mr Namadi said the state government produced 5.5 million tree seedlings to facilitate smooth running of the 2024 Tree Planting campaign, designed to control desertification, deforestation and environmental degradation caused by inadequate forest cover.

“We thank Allah. Who preserve for the concerted efforts we are making to preserve, protect and nurture our natural environment for the sake of the present and future generations,” he said.

He said that human interference with the natural environment negatively affected the environmental sustainability, loss of flora and fauna as well as livelihoods of the people.

He said the state government had adopted sound programmes to preserve forests, and stressed the need for community engagement in environmental campaigns to address the menace.

“We must all take responsibility and promote initiatives that are environment-friendly and support environmental resilience.

“It is against this background that protecting the environment featured as a key priority in our 12-Point Agenda. Indeed,” he said.

Mr Namadi reiterated the commitment of his administration towards ensuring environmental conservation and sustainable utilisation of natural resources through the protection, afforestation and reforestation programmes as well as enforcing compliance with existing legislations and safeguards on environmental protection.

He said his administration had constructed Kilometre-drains and reclaimed 72-kilometres of eroded areas across the state.

On flood mitigation, Mr Namadi said the state government has de-silted 72 kilometres along Hadejia River from Gagiya in Guri LGA to Wacakal in Yobe, adding that the projects were either completed or at various stages of completion.

The Commissioner for Environment, Nura Ibrahim said the ministry would continue to produce tree seedlings for distribution to the people.

