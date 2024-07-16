The Jigawa State government has disbursed loans as agricultural inputs/working capital to 8,432 workers to improve farming in the state and boost food security. The initiative is being implemented by the Jigawa State Technical Committee on Agricultural Support Programme chaired by the Head of Service of the state, Muhammad K Dagaceri.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the disbursement of the loans to the benefitting workers by Governor Umar Namadi on Monday, 15th July, at head office of the Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company (JASCO Limited), Dutse, Mr Dagaceri explained the process for selecting the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that after the selection exercise, 8,432 beneficiaries were selected to benefit from the first disbursement of the loan. Out of that number, 1,815 beneficiaries were selected to access the rice farming loan of N500,000 while 3,403 beneficiaries were selected to access the millet farming loan of N250,000. Also, 2,068 beneficiaries were selected to access the sorghum farming loan of N250,000 while 1,146 beneficiaries were selected to access the sesame farming loan of N250,000.

The Head of Service explained: “The committee has set a target of selecting 14,000 workers as the first tranche of beneficiaries. This number represents roughly one-quarter (25%) of the total workforce of 57,466 in the State.

“To ensure a level playing ground for all workers to have an equal chance of selection, a web portal was opened, and all state workers were given five days to access the portal and submit their applications. This approach helps achieve fairness by providing everyone with the same opportunity within a defined timeframe. It eliminates biases that could arise from differing access or timing constraints and allows all eligible workers to participate based on merits.

“During that period, a total of 27,641 Jigawa workers accessed the portal and placed their applications. This number far exceeded the initial target of 14,000 workers for the first batch. To reduce the number of applicants to a manageable size, the committee established selection criteria that are both fair to all applicants and designed to ensure efficient recovery of the loaned amounts within 12 calendar months without overstretching the meager resources of the beneficiaries.”

To qualify for the loan, Mr Dagaceri said that workers applying were required to provide complete information on the portal and select the right crop type for the given grade level. He stated that workers on grade levels (GL) 09 – GL15 qualified for rice while those from GL01 to GL08 qualified for other crops.

The salary criteria for rice farmers is that 1/3 of net salary must be equal to or more than N41,666 while for other crops, 1/3 of net salary must be equal to or more than N20,833.

The Head of Service explained further that workers out-rightly disqualified where those recorded non-selection of crop type on the portal; non-indication of local government of origin; those with too many deductions at source on monthly salaries and those whose 1/3 of net salary is less than the specified amount.

Mr Dagaceri said that the criteria were to ensure that the selection process is fair and that the chosen beneficiaries are capable of repaying the loans within the stipulated period.

On behalf of the workers, the Head of Service expressed their appreciation to Governor Namadi for coming-up with the programme which he described as the first in Nigeria aimed at boosting the food security and economy of workers.

Mr Dagaceri emphasised that the administration of Governor Namadi, since its inception, always initiated, introduced and implemented policies and programmes that are beneficial to its people. He hailed the administration as a pro-poor government that has placed agriculture as the first cardinal principle of the Danmodi 12-Point Development Agenda which remains the backbone of the state’s economy with larger percentage of its population being agriculturally dependent.

He stated, “It is pertinent to note that, the State Executive Council at its meeting held on Monday, 10th June, 2024 had approved the establishment of Technical Committee on Workers Agricultural Support Programme in the State, saddled with the mandate to sensitise workers on the programme as well as to oversee the selection, distributions and recovery of the loaned amount.

“Therefore, the programme was introduced with the aim of encouraging workers to engage in mass farming. This initiative is designed to boost food security and provide workers with an additional source of income, thereby reducing their over-reliance on salaries.

“Through this programme, workers are given the opportunity to contribute to the agricultural sector, which is vital for the sustenance and growth of the state. The benefits of participating in this programme include enhanced financial stability for workers and increased agricultural productivity, ultimately fostering a more resilient and self-sufficient Jigawa State.

Mr Dagaceri prayed to Almighty Allah to continue guiding and supporting the governor in developing the Jigawa to the dream and aspiration of the entire populace of the state and the country.

