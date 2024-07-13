The Kaduna State Government has begun a proactive land reform process in a bid to sanitise the system and ensure adherence with due process.

The process which entails downward review of fees for land processing and recertification by the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service(KADGIS) among other notable interventions, was disclosed in a document released by the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service(KADGIS).

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu on Saturday said Mr Sani approved the process in accordance with the Land Use Act 1978. Mr Shehu explained in the statement:

“The current reviewed fee is now set at N20,000.00 for those without assignment and N40,000.00 for those with assignment.

“Similarly, in a public service announcement signed by KADGIS, it was stated that “Governor Sani has extended the registration for the Recertification Programme up to May 2025 and has further removed associated penalties to accommodate title holders who have not registered yet.

“Furthermore, in line with the power vested on him by the Land Use Act, 2004, His Excellency, Senator Uba Sani has graciously approved the downward review of the penalty fees for areas declared for regularization in Kaduna State.

“This downward review is aimed at easing the burden of occupiers of such areas for the regularization programme to get titles for their property faster and at an affordable fee.”

“The KADGIS announcement further highlighted the reviewed penalty fees in areas declared for regularization, as follows:-

“For Systematic Regularization Areas such as NAFDAC Land Narayi, Ungwan Mua’azu Industrial Layout, Police Land at Hayin Dogo Rigachikun, Sterling Land at Mando, Kinkinau Tudun Wada, Stello at Sabon Tasha Kaduna, Chanchandi Land at Matagyi Sabon Tasha, NITEL

Land at Television and Oil Village at Mahuta,the current penalty fees are now N80,000 from the old fee of N500,000.

“Similarly, for Organic Regularization areas; which covers areas with existing settlements which are expanding like Sabon-Gida Millenium City, Gidan-Daji Millenium City, Danhonu, Danbushiya, Keke A, Babban-Saura, Ungwan Maigero, Janruwa, Old Kamazou, Kamazo, G.R.A, Karji/Babban-Saura are now N50,000 from the old N500,000 penalty fee.

“Additionally for Special Regularization Areas such as NITR Unguwan Rimi and Gbagyi Villa the fee has been reviewed to N150,000 from the old fee of N500,000 – while For Special Regularization Area 2 is now N100,000 from N500,000.

“The Kaduna State Government remains committed to restoring order to its land processing systems and has urged all those concerned to take advantage of the opportunity to register and regularize all existing documents.

