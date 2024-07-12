Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has inaugurated the Open Government Partnership (OGP) steering committee for the state. The setting up of the committee marks a step forward in promoting good governance, transparency and accountability within the state.

Inaugurating the committee at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Dutse, Governor Namadi stated that the primary purpose of the OGP is to promote positive governance through accountability, transparency, citizen empowerment, and anti-corruption measures.

“Primarily, the purpose is to promote commitments to the principles of good governance, particularly accountability and transparency, citizens’ empowerment, fighting against corruption, and leveraging innovation and technology to strengthen governments and governance institutions,” he said.

Jigawa State joined the OGP in August 2011, after submitting a letter of intent and receiving approval from the Executive Council.

The OGP is built on the principle of co-creation, symbolized by the existence of co-chairs from both state and non-state actors. The steering committee which is composed of government officials and civil society members serves as the executive decision-making body.

The Jigawa OGP, according to Governor Namadi, aims to promote dialogue, co-ownership, and joint decision-making between state and non-state actors on matters of positive governance, as outlined in the State OGP Action Plan.

“In line with this principle, it is our expectation that the Jigawa OGP will strive to promote dialogue, co-ownership, and joint decision-making between the state and non-state actors on matters that promote good governance, as must have already been contained in the State OGP Action Plan,” he stated.

Governor Namadi urged the committee members to work diligently to support the government’s objectives of entrenching good governance, as he emphasised the importance of harmony between all members in line with the OGP’s co-creation principles.

The steering committee will coordinate the development, implementation, and periodic reporting of the State OGP Action Plan.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, representing the government, and Aminu Danmalam, representing the non-state actors, co-chair the OGP steering committee. The combination embodies the partnership’s core principle of co-creation.

Speaking on behalf of the steering committee, Mr Danmalam praised Governor Namadi for achieving this significant milestone in OGP history in Jigawa State.

He commended the governor’s commitment to implementing OGP initiatives and assured that the committee would diligently and patriotically fulfill its duties, with the OGP secretariat monitoring the state government’s activities in accordance with the state’s action plan.

