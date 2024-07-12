Ned Nwoko and Anioma State Resurgence

In west Niger Igbo etymology, the word, Ndokwa derives from a fusion of Ndoshimili and Ukwuani. These are the two major Igbo dialect groups that make up the Ndokwa Federal constituency in Delta State. The constituency forms part of the larger Delta North senatorial district, which is alternatively referred to as the Anioma district.

The renewed impetus given to the agitation for the creation of Anioma State through the recent sponsorship of a bill at the National Assembly by the Senator representing Delta North district, Ned Nwoko has been provoking public debates. The move is stirring more comments due to the proposal for the new state to be grouped together with other states in the Southeast to make up for the imbalance in that geo-political zone.

The quest for Anioma State creation, which is not new, enjoys widespread support throughout the Delta North district including Ndokwa/Ukwuani constituency. However, Ndokwa is on the front burner on account of some of its political leaders offering the most virulent criticisms of the second leg of Mr Nwoko’s bill seeking to place Anioma State, when created, under the Southeast geo-political zone. The Ndokwa critics, already being dubbed as ‘spoilers’ by some Anioma State advocates, would prefer Anioma State to remain as an integral part of the Southsouth zone when created.

Out of the six zones in the country, the Southeast with five states has the least number of states. Southwest, Southsouth, North Central and Northeast zones have six states each while the Northwest has seven. Mr Nwoko, like other agitators before him, starting from the Prime Minister of the defunct Mid-West Region, Chief Dennis Chukude Osadebay, wants Anioma State to comprise the Igbo sub-groups in Delta State which account for nine out of the state’s 25 local government areas (LGAs). The nine LGAs are Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South and Ukwuani.

Mr Nwoko is a philanthropist and flamboyant politician who wields enormous influence across Nigeria and internationally. He is reputed to have almost single-handedly secured the Paris Club refunds for the country among other heroics. The Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area, Delta State-born international attorney, businessman and lawmaker has been passionate about his people of Delta North district and the quest for the creation of Anioma State. His current push is a continuation of his pastime of pursuing his constituents’ interests. Prior to his election to the Senate, Mr Nwoko, who founded the first Sports University in Sub-Saharan Africa, served as a member of the House of Representatives representing Aniocha/Oshimili constituency between 1999 and 2003. It is not surprising that he is leveraging on his wealth of experience and deep connections to launch an audacious move for the actualisation of his people’s age long dream of a state of their own.

Background

All the Igbo territories, east and west of the River Niger were formerly together in one contiguous area during the pre-colonial period. In the beginning of colonial era, prior to 1906, they were in Southern Nigeria protectorate (present day Southsouth and Southeast) under the Royal Niger Company. In 1906, they were brought under one administrative unit called the Southern Nigeria Protectorate which was in turn amalgamated with the Northern Nigeria protectorate on 1 January, 1914 to give birth to Nigeria as a single entity. The Igbo territories from Agbor to Port-Harcourt in the lower Niger Delta remained under one administrative coverage from 1900-1939.

Administrative Divisions

In 1939, the Igbo groups, west and east of the Niger were separated through the division of Southern Nigeria Protectorate into two provinces – the Western and the Eastern provinces. That same year, the measure attracted the wrath of three prominent West Niger Igbo kings who petitioned the British colonial authorities against the separation. The monarchs were the Obi of Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha area, the Obi of Agbor in Ika area and the Obi of Aboh in Ndokwa area.

In 1954, the two southern provinces alongside the Northern protectorate were renamed the Western, Eastern and Northern regions with several new provinces created. Among the new provinces created in 1954 were Benin and Warri (also called Delta) provinces under the defunct Western region. That colonial administrative measure further divided the West Niger Igbo sub-groups.

The agitation for the delineation of Anioma district initially together with a sprinkle of other communities east of the Niger as a separate administrative territory, is one of the oldest in Nigeria dating back to the colonial era. The early strands of the agitation specifically included a push to unite various historically, culturally and dialectically-related Igbo sub-groups on the east and west sides of the River Niger in Delta and Anambra states, particularly with the addition of Onitsha and Ogbaru areas in the latter. Chief Dennis Osadebay, Joseph Chike Edozien, a professor and Asagba of Asaba, Ralph Uwechue, Nosike Ikpo, a second republic senator, Benedict Imegwu Chukwuma (BIC) Ijomah a renowned professor of political sociology, Dan Azinge, a senator in third republic and Humphrey Iwerebor, an Ika chief, were among the early agitators for Anioma State.

Division of Ndokwa and other Anioma groups

The Ndokwa, made up of Ukwuani and Ndoshimili sub-groups, which now constitutes, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani LGAs, was administratively assigned under the Warri Province in 1954. Conversely, the Ika, Aniocha or Enuani and Oshimili area (presently comprising Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North, Ika South, Oshimili North and Oshimili South LGAs) were put under the Benin province.

Those colonial divisions, done for administrative and exploitative convenience left lasting negative impressions of differences on the psyche of an otherwise one people who were separated from one another. A combination of factors like relative proximity to Benin-City, the regional capital and Onitsha, a veritable commercial nerve centre made the Ika, Aniocha or Enuani and Oshimili part to develop and progress faster compared to the Ndokwa (Ukwuani and Ndoshimili) part under the Warri province. The socio-economic disparities helped to accentuate the gulf between the two parts leading to complaints of marginalisation by some political figures and groups in Ndokwa like the Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU).

In 1963, the Midwest region was carved out of the Western region, but the Igbo sub-groups there, namely Enuani or Aniocha, Ika, Oshimili and Ndokwa started the agitation for their own separate state which they named Anioma. The Midwest region became Midwest State in 1967 during the civil war while the provincial demarcations were abrogated. Indeed, the Benin and Warri (Delta) provinces existed for only 13 years between their creation in 1954 and 1967 when they were abolished.

In 1976, the Mid-West State was renamed Bendel State while in 1991, the military administration of Ibrahim Babangida, a general of the Nigerian Army, split the old Bendel State into two states – Delta and Edo. Despite initial protest by some leaders from the other senatorial districts against the choice of Asaba, an ancient town in the Anioma district as the capital, the new state overcame its early headwinds and has been blending well in the midst of ethnic diversity. The Anioma Igbo in Delta North senatorial district were grouped together in the state with four other ethnic groups – Urhobo (mainly in Delta Central) and Ijaw, Itserkiri and Isoko (mainly in Delta South).

NNU: Partner for or Pawn against Anioma?

Ndokwa Neku Union is a pressure group which prides itself as the “the apex socio-political association” for the people of Ndokwa constituency. In the aftermath of some officials of the association recently issued a press statement expressing concerns over what they perceived as ‘ceding’ of Anioma as the sixth state to address the marginalisation of the Southeast in state representation.

Ndokwa-Ukwuani federal constituency makes up three (Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani) out of nine LGAs in the proposed Anioma State. For the avoidance of doubt, the NNU has stated that it is not opposed to the creation of Anioma State. A cursory appraisal of their latest press statement clearly shows that the union is in support of Anioma State creation, but their main grouse is the call for the new state to be part of Southeast instead of Southsouth zone.

The position of the group as contained in a statement issued, Wednesday, 26 June, 2024 jointly signed by its President-General, Mike Ndubisi, a retired brigadier-general of the Nigerian Army and the Secretary-General, Chukwuemeka Ojione was unambiguous that they were fully in support of the creation of Anioma State comprising the nine LGAs in the Delta North Senatorial District, namely Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South and Ukwuani. Nowhere in the statement did they “vehemently reject” the renewed moves by Senator Nwoko for the creation of Anioma State as embellished by some sensational media reports.

It is worthy of note that Ndokwa is by no means a homogenous area in terms of its constituent dialectical sub-groups. Indeed, the name Ndokwa was coined from a combination of Ndoshimili and Ukwuani and opinions are sharply divided in the Ndokwa area over the idea of merging Anioma State with the Southeast states in the same zonal nomenclature.

An Ndokwa political activist and former councilor from Utchi clan, Isaac Osakwe said that widespread consultations and public enlightenment have since begun with a view to carrying more people along in the Anioma State actualisation process. “There is nothing wrong with tabling the bill at the National Assembly while consultations are ongoing because public sensitisation is a continuous process that has to be predicated on something. The consultation is not about the near 100 per cent endorsement of the creation of Anioma State but about whether it should be used to make up the imbalance in the Southeast as the 6th state there. The truth is that whether in the Southeast or Southsouth, Anioma State when created will automatically become the 6th Igbo state in Nigeria irrespective of its zonal placement,” Mr Osakwe argued.

He dismissed the NNU’s claim of having held “consultations among all the clans in Ndokwa nation, including the President Generals of those clans, who brought rejection verdicts from their respective clans,” as untrue. The Ndokwa activist challenged Messrs Ndubisi and Ojione to step forward and provide provable evidence of when and where they held such meetings and consultations with all the clans across Ndokwa land, if they are to be taken seriously in their outlandish claim.

This is not the first time that the NNU would be putting forward tall conditions for the acquiescence of Ndokwa constituency to be part of the proposed Anioma State. For instance, in a press statement which the Ndubisi-led union issued in 2021, it insisted among other demands that the capital of the proposed Anioma State must be relocated to Ndokwa constituency. There was no thought by the NNU about what becomes of Asaba (an integral part of Anioma) which is already far developed as a state capital with all the ministries, departments and agencies of government. The NNU even threatened to start a separate agitation for what they termed Ndokwa or Ukwuani State

Pace Nnamdi criticized what he called “a fixation and sing-song” of the NNU about the Ndokwa area being part of Warri province and the Ika-Aniocha-Oshimili being in the old Benin province. “What is sacrosanct and permanent about that,” he asked? In one of its press releases, the Ndokwa socio-political union contended that because the defunct Aboh division (Ndokwa) was formerly under the Warri Province, then the Ndokwa area feel more comfortable “hobnobbing with the Urhobos, Isokos, Itserkiris and Ijaws than with Aniocha, Ika and Oshimili”. Mr Nnamdi, an Ndokwa prince based in Kwale dismissed this statement as “injurious and careless”.

Warri and Benin provinces together with many others across the country were created through colonial fiat for administrative convenience in 1954. “The people of Ukwuani, Ndoshimil, Aniocha (Enuani), Oshimili and Ika in the entire Anioma district were coexisting harmoniously and happily as one people before and after the short-lived provinces were created. And even till today, that common bond that few elements in the NNU are seeking to destroy for selfish reasons, still exists,” Mr Nnamdi argued.

Ndokwa Faring Better in Delta North

Odozi Nwodozi frowned at what he perceived as “amorphous unions and shady associations’ antic of kicking to rubbish the collective quest of Anioma people through their elected representative”. Nwodozi, an indigene of Agbor in Ika constituency and a former chairman of Ohanaeze, FCT chapter commended Mr Nwoko for his courage, tenacity and sacrifice in prosecuting the Anioma State agenda.

“As the incumbent political leader of the Anioma district, being our highest elected representative, Senator Nwoko is on the right track by sponsoring a bill for the creation of Anioma State to meet the age long aspiration of his constituents. The quest dates back to more than 60 years. And if there is any sub-group that should be dragging its feet or complaining of holding the shorter end of the stick as far as the affairs of Anioma district are concerned, it should not be Ndokwa that is currently holding the exalted office of the Deputy Governor of Delta State in the person of the Onicha Ukwuani-born Chief Monday Onyeme,” Mr Nwodozi contended.

He stated that the empirical facts on ground indicate that the vast majority of Ukwuani people within the Ndokwa axis and his own people in Ika were in full support of the creation of Anioma State “contrary to the narratives being smuggled to the public space through statements by a faction of Ndokwa Neku and few other dissenting groups who appear intent on throwing away the baby with the bath water”. Mr Nwodozi hailed the idea of making Anioma State the sixth state in the Southeast as “a masterstroke and shortcut to the actualization of a long-lasting dream”.

Consultation with Ndokwa Neku

On 19th June, the Abuja branch of Ndokwa Neku held a consultative meeting with Senator Nwoko on the Anioma State agitation and other related matters. The union, during the consultation, saluted and appreciated Senator Nwoko’s doggedness in renewing the agitation for the creation of Anioma State. “We salute your courage and resilience in this regard. Our submission in this regard is to also bring together all stakeholders to the table so as to speak with one voice,” Chief Kingsley Iduh, the Chairman of the chapter said.

“My people have asked me to mention to you that the Ndokwa Nation, supports the idea of creation of Anioma State capturing the Ndokwas, Oshimils the Ikas but totally disagree or disassociate from being included in Southeast,” he added.

The composition of the delegation of NNU led by Chief Iduh that dialogued with Senator Nwoko was cross-cutting. It included Kingsley Iduh (Chairman), Moses Okolo, a reverend (Vice Chairman), Joseph Onyeka Olisa (Secretary), Ossai Nicholas Ossai (the immediate past member of the House of Representatives representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Constituency), and Emmanuel Opia. The representatives at the interactive meeting from the three Ndokwa and Ukwuani local government areas were Mr Cletus Olisemeke (Ukwuani), Mr Chris Emegwali (Ndokwa East) and Mr Celestine Ochonogor (Ndokwa West).

Also in the delegation were leaders of the Women wing including Mrs Bibiana Shonibare, NNU Women leader Abuja branch, Mrs Joyce Ogbedo – Deputy Women leader NNU Abuja, Mrs Flora Abiwo – President Ndokwa Women Associations and Miss Joy Ozuem – Secretary NNU Abuja women wing. Equally in the NNU entourage that consulted with Mr Nwoko were Jude Ojogwu, a lawyer and youth leader of NNU Abuja branch and Godfrey Esumobi an engineer and president of Ndokwa Youth Forum.

“The issue of geo-political zone placement of Anioma which is currently diverting attention ought not to be the main issue. The zones are mere groupings based on ethnic homogeneity or shared political history. The new state can comfortably remain under the Southsouth zone based on shared political experience or be grouped under the Southeast in line with ethnic affinity. Whatever way, the Ndokwas Ikas, Aniochas, Oshimilis and other groups in Anioma will be better for it,” Mr Osakwe counseled.

Also speaking further, Mr Nnamdi from Ndokwa emphasised that the creation of Anioma State would certainly bring lots of positive developments in the entire Delta North. “There will be three senators instead of one. The three senators will represent Anioma West or Ika, Anioma South or Ndokwa and Anioma North or Aniocha-Oshimili. The federal constituencies will also increase from the current three to six or more while the number of local governments in the district will increase to 18 or above. Anioma which has the largest gas deposit in Africa apart from oil production in most of its LGAs will remain in the elite group of oil producing Niger Delta states like Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

“At this stage, all elected Anioma sons and daughters, including the nine local government chairmen, all the members of Delta State House of Assembly and the three members of House of Representatives should step out and immediately support the creation of Anioma State. Big political figures in Anioma district like the immediate past governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and others should come clear and declare their support for the renewed clamour for Anioma State creation. Sitting on the fence, which leads to suspicion cannot suffice at this stage because this is not time for partisan politics. Our present and past elected representatives should not be seen as saboteurs when practically over 95 per cent of the people are in total support of the creation of Anioma State,” Mr Osakwe, another Ndokwa son stated.

* Nosike Ogbuenyi who writes for PREMIUM TIMES, is an indigene of Aballa-Uno in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State

