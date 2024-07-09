More people than ever are searching for betting sites not on BetStop in Australia. And given the perks these sites offer, it’s not hard to see why. In this article, we’ll address the legality of betting at sites not on BetStop and the potential risks. Finally, we’ll explain how you can register at a safe and secure non-BetStop bookmaker.

Top Australian Betting Sites Not on BetStop

Before we get down to the serious business, let’s run through our list of the best non-BetStop betting sites available to Aussie players.

Rollino – Best Overall

MyStake – Most Trusted Site

Goldenbet – No Verification

Rolletto – Non BetStop App

Donbet – Top AU Racing Site

Velobet – Fast Payouts

Freshbet – Live Betting Site

Cosmobet – Top Non AU Site

Winstler – Best For Football

Seven Casino – Best Bonuses

Best Non-BetStop Betting Sites in Detail

Those are Australia’s top betting sites not on BetStop. But how did we arrive at such a conclusion? The following reviews will reveal all.

Rollino – Best Non-BetStop Betting Site

Opened in 2023, Rollino is a leading cryptocurrency gambling site that’s brimming with betting opportunities at generous odds. It boasts one of the best casino bonuses we’ve seen, though the sportsbook offer is on the small side.

Key Features

Rollino would undoubtedly feature higher up this list of quality betting sites not on BetStop if it weren’t for the meagre welcome bonus. Although, $100 is still a decent sum, it just doesn’t match up to some of the other massive bonuses found elsewhere. It’s particularly frustrating when you see the Rollino casino welcome package is worth up to $6,000.

Still, the betting site itself is excellent. There’s an admirable selection of sports, with deep coverage of Australia’s most popular events, most notably cricket. In addition, the live betting console is really easy to use, accessible at the touch of a button, and the bet slip is one of the more intuitive out there.

Finally, the site offers some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for deposit and withdrawal. The likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash and Tether facilitating super speedy payouts.

Selling Points

✅ Plenty of cricket betting opportunities

✅ Fast crypto withdrawals

✅ Intuitive site design

MyStake – Most Trusted Non BetStop Site

Our top-ranked betting site not on BetStop is MyStake, a sportsbook and casino that’s run by Santeda International B.V. in Curaçao. The tiny Caribbean island is an online gambling hotspot, and plenty of reputable gambling sites are licensed by the local government, including this one.

Key Features

Opened in 2020, MyStake has quickly earned a positive reputation as an online betting site. That’s mostly due to the massive selection of sports, games and markets. Not to mention how the odds are consistently bigger than average on most of the top competitions.

MyStake is also well-known for its selection of rewarding bonuses for regular bettors. The sportsbook signup incentive of $500 is relatively modest, but generous enough. However, there’s an abundant supply of ongoing rewards, such as reload bonuses and free bets.

It’s never been easier to complain about businesses that offer a bad experience, thanks to social media and the internet. Despite this, you’ll be hard pushed to find a single bad word written about MyStake online. With a 4.7-star rating on Trustpilot, its reputation is far better than any other Aussie betting sites not on BetStop.

Selling Points

✅ Approximately 50 different sports

✅ Excellent loyalty program

✅ Glowing reputation among real Aussie punters

Goldenbet – No Verification Betting Site Without BetStop

The next trustworthy and secure non-BetStop betting site on our list is Goldenbet, a cousin of MyStake. Both brands are owned and operated by the same company, under a shared licence, which explains why neither is affiliated with the BetStop program. It’s also the reason for the almost identical site layout.

Key Features

The similarities between the two run much deeper than a comparable design, with several identical promotions and the same comprehensive selection of betting opportunities. It’s rare to see the odds differ at the two sites. But even when they do, both bookies are consistently towards the top end of the market.

So, if these two betting sites not on BetStop are basically the same, why does our expert team marginally prefer MyStake? The main reason is that Goldenbet doesn’t offer a VIP loyalty programme the same way MyStake does. There is, at least, an unlimited 10% cashback offer for regular punters.

In terms of sportsbook features, Goldenbet is up there with the best. It’s the little touches we appreciate most, such as the time filters to show upcoming bets. However, the bet builder, early cashout facility and live streams are also big plus points.

Selling Points

✅ Regular supply of free bets

✅ Unlimited 10% cashback requests

✅ Bet on horse racing and Aussie Rules footy

Rolletto – Best Betting App Not on BetStop

Another Curaçao-licensed site, Rolletto has been offering casino and sportsbook services since 2020. It’s received a number of awards from the online gambling community, mostly due to its rewarding bonuses and speedy payments. Alongside regular sports betting markets, Rolletto also offers a strong esports product.

Key Features

Rolletto is one of the fastest-paying betting sites not on BetStop, thanks mostly to its cryptocurrency options. Payouts via bitcoin, for instance, are usually processed within 24 hours. You may also transact using the likes of tether, ethereum, ripple and dash.

It’s possible to deposit and withdraw using more traditional methods like Visa and Mastercard. However, the money is likely to take up to three days to hit your account.

In addition to speedy payouts, Rolletto is quickly becoming known for its generous promos. For instance, new bettors qualify for a healthy $1,500. What’s more, existing punters benefit from betting regularly. Every three real money wagers earns you a free bet. Finally, this is another sportsbook with a custom bet builder and cashout features.

Selling Points

✅ Lightning-fast bitcoin payouts

✅ One of the biggest welcome bonuses

✅ Impressive selection of esports betting opportunities

Donbet – Horse Racing Betting Site Not on BetStop

This may be among the newest betting sites not on BetStop, having opened as recently as 2023, but there’s no need to worry. Not only does Donbet possess a licence from the government of Curaçao, its owners also run a number of other excellent betting sites.

Key Features

If you’re into horse racing, Donbet is a terrific option. There’s a complete racebook, with international meetings from as far away as Mexico, South Korea and Germany. Of course, every Aussie meeting is covered too, as well as the likes of South Africa, the USA, Ireland and the UK.

Furthermore, all of Australia’s favourite sports are present, including cricket, footy and surfing. However, look out for the NRL odds. Not only are the prices competitive, but you’ll find dozens of interesting markets on every single game.

The selection of promotions is pretty strong at Donbet, too, starting with a 120% deposit bonus for new players worth up to $600. This is also another of our top-rated non-BetStop gambling sites that offers regular free bets and cashback deals.

Selling Points

✅ Comprehensive horse racing product

✅ Top site for NRL rugby league betting

✅ Free bet every fourth real money wager

Velobet – Fast Payout Site Not on BetStop

Also launched in 2023, Velobet has a similar look-and-feel to Donbet, as it’s owned by the same company. However, we mark it down slightly due to the less-than-attractive neon green colours which aren’t so easy on the eye. Still, we’re all about substance over style, and simply put, Velobet is a fantastic sportsbook.

Key Features

There are one or two betting sites not on BetStop that offer bigger welcome bonuses than Velobet, but not many. New registrants can earn up to $1,000 courtesy of the 150% sportsbook welcome bonus.

The rewards don’t end there, however. Your second and third real money deposits will earn you a 100% and 80% match bonuses, both of which are worth up to $500. What’s more, cryptocurrency depositors can pick up 10% cashback, while every third wager earns you a free bet.

Finally, a shout out to the extremely straightforward signup form. Nobody enjoys admin, and Velobet has made it as quick and easy as possible to start placing bets.

Selling Points

✅ Bonuses of up to $2,000 on first three deposits

✅ Special crypto promotions

✅ Fast and pain-free signup process

Freshbet – Live Betting Site Not on BetStop

This Curaçao-licensed sportsbook and casino was set up in 2020. Although the sportsbook is top-class, Freshbet is also an excellent all-round gambling site. Whether you’re a fan of esports, slots or live dealer table games, there’s really something for everyone here.

Key Features

Focusing strictly on the sportsbook, there are literally thousands of betting opportunities every single day. If you’re into US sports, particularly basketball and American football, consider making this bookie your first choice. The odds are generous, and there are dozens of lines and props for every big game.

Freshbet is also among the leading betting sites not on BetStop for live betting. We particularly enjoy the Multi-View feature, which allows you to configure your own personalised dashboard of in-play events to monitor.

Aside from data visualisations and match trackers, you can also stream hundreds of different events. You’ll never miss a moment of the action at Freshbet.

Selling Points

✅ Packed with live streams

✅ Top non-BetStop site for US sports

✅ Quality online casino too

Cosmobet – Top Non AU Betting Site

Founded in 2023, Cosmobet is another online bookmaker known for its rewarding promotions, most notably the “Delete the Game” feature. In addition, there are roughly 40 traditional sports to enjoy, plus countless esports markets. However, registrants also have access to a wide variety of casino games, including pokies and live dealer tables.

Key Features

Delete the Game is one of the most innovative features we’ve seen at a betting site in a long time. Whether you call them parlays, all ups or multis, this handy little gizmo puts you in total control of your accumulator bets.

After the bet is placed, you can elect to remove a selection from the slip. 10% will be chopped off the stake amount, and you can delete as many games as you like until just one remains. The only condition is that the difference between the live odds and the ticket odds can’t be more than 30%.

As well as dropping cool innovations like Delete the Game, Cosmobet is a leading bookie for AFL games, cricket and horse racing. Not to mention sizable promotions, including a $1,000 signup bonus.

Selling Points

✅ Innovative Delete the Game multi bet feature

✅ Huge $1,000 welcome bonus

✅ Top new site for AFL betting

Winstler – Betting Site Not on BetStop For Football

One of the best mobile betting sites not on BetStop in Australia, Winstler was set up in 2022. Another gambling site with a Curaçao licence, the website is fairly simple in its design. That’s no bad thing, however, as it makes things easy to find and quick to load in a mobile browser. Originally a casino, there’s now a fairly sizable sportsbook, too.

Key Features

Get off to the best possible start thanks to Winstler’s extremely simple registration process. You’ll be up and running in less than 60 seconds. Then, you can pick up a 300% deposit match bonus worth a maximum of $500, with further rewards on your second to fourth deposits.

Even though Winstler is primarily a casino, there are still more than 30 sports on which to bet. Not to mention over 20,000 betting opportunities per month. You can fund your account with secure credit and debit card providers like Visa, and opt for quicker payouts via bitcoin, ethereum or litecoin.

Finally, Winstler is one of the top choices for soccer fans, particularly big events like the UEFA Champions League or the Premier League.

Selling Points

✅ Fast cryptocurrency withdrawals

✅ Generous bonuses

✅ Excellent choice for soccer betting fans

Seven Casino – Best Non BetStop Betting Bonuses

Last in our collection of leading betting sites not on BetStop, we have Seven Casino. Like its sister site Winstler, this is a casino first, with a decent sportsbook added on. However, Seven Casino was only launched in 2023, and the sportsbook keeps on improving.

Key Features

Seven Casino is rich in rewarding bonuses, starting with a $250 reward for newcomers. This is supported by three further reload bonuses, making for a new player total package of $7,500. However, there are special weekly reload offers too, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

A rewarding loyalty program is another feature that’s much appreciated, while the collection of responsible gambling tools is also first-class. The 24/7 support team also stands out for its quick response times and friendly nature.

Much like Winstler, this is one of the top online betting sites not on BetStop for soccer punters. However, you won’t be short of wagering opportunities if you’re into any of the country’s major sports, including rugby, cricket and racing.

Selling Points

✅ 30+ sports on which to bet

✅ Leading site for responsible gambling tools

✅ 24/7 customer support

What Is a Non-BetStop Gambling Site?

Australia’s National Self-Exclusion Register is designed to help problem gamblers stay in control. Better-known as BetStop, it’s essentially an optional self-exclusion database. By law, any bookmaker seeking a licence in Australia must be part of the program.

Upon registering, players are automatically barred from joining any online or telephone betting company affiliated with BetStop. Any existing accounts will be blocked, and marketing efforts will cease. It’s possible to exclude yourself permanently, or for a specified period of time.

Therefore, when referring to betting sites not on BetStop, we’re talking about online sportsbooks that are not associated with this program.

Are Sites Not Registered With BetStop Legit?

Betting sites not on BetStop are usually based overseas, since any bookie with a licence in Australia must be involved with BetStop. However, just because a sportsbook isn’t licensed in Australia, it’s not necessarily an unsafe place to bet.

There are countless international sports betting sites in other countries that accept registrations from Australia. These are still safe and secure bookmakers, because they’re regulated by respected international gambling authorities.

As they’re licensed in different countries, they have no need to be involved with BetStop. What’s more, they aren’t subject to the same tough restrictions faced by Aussie bookies. That means they can offer different betting opportunities, more valuable promotions and different features.

What To Consider When Using Australian Sites Not on BetStop

If you’re thinking about registering with betting sites not on BetStop, we’re sure you have a good reason. However, it’s important to be honest with yourself about why you’re doing it.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re looking to circumvent an existing BetStop registration, we’d urge you to take a minute to consider your actions. After all, you joined the National Self-Exclusion Register for a reason. If you thought you had no option but to self-exclude from every bookmaker in Australia, perhaps you shouldn’t be opening new betting site accounts.

Should you decide to continue, be sure to choose a site that has strong player protection in place. You might think you’re on top of your gambling problems today, but things can change fast.

If you suffer a relapse, you’ll want to make sure a self-exclusion program exists at your new sportsbook. Or, at the very least, a temporary timeout facility, as well as loss limits and deposit blocks.

Safety First

Security is another important consideration when looking into betting sites not on BetStop. Remember, these sites aren’t licensed in Australia. If you run into a rogue operator who decides to withhold your money, who are you going to turn to for help?

The best way to minimise the risk is by sticking to licensed betting sites. Even if the regulator is from another country, that sportsbook has still been vetted. They will be audited regularly, for one. But you know that due diligence was performed on the licence holder to make sure they’re not a bunch of crooks.

Benefits of Non-BetStop AU Sites

More Aussies than ever are turning to betting sites not on BetStop. Here are the main reasons why.

Improved Bonuses

Remember, these sites are based outside of the country, so the rules are different. Many jurisdictions are far more lenient than Australia, allowing betting sites much more flexibility over their marketing strategies.

This gives them freedom to be creative, which is crucial in such a competitive industry. That’s why offshore bookmakers almost always offer far bigger welcome bonuses. Not to mention ongoing rewards for existing players, and even VIP programmes.

More Flexibility

In addition to better bonuses, sports betting sites not on BetStop give you more flexibility. They often accept a wider variety of payment options, for instance, including international e-wallets and even cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Above all, though, they’re nothing to do with the National Self-Exclusion Register. If you exclude using BetStop, then manage to bring things under control and fancy a flutter, you simply can’t do that with an Aussie bookie. Looking overseas puts you back in control of your own life.

Additional Markets

Gamblers are usually a traditional bunch that don’t like change. That’s why the standard Australian bookmaker is full of sports like footy, horse racing and cricket. Now, if you’re into those things, that’s great. But there’s a whole new generation of esports fans, for example, that can’t bet on their favourite teams, players and events.

By joining betting sites in Australia not on BetStop, you’re opening up a whole new world of markets. But it’s not just modern games like Dota 2 and League of Legends that we’re talking about. These sites even jazz up traditional sports with innovative new markets that you won’t find in Australia.

Greater Odds

Similarly, overseas betting sites not on BetStop almost always offer better odds than their Aussie counterparts. Again, this is down to the fact they can operate with fewer restrictions. As a result, they’re able to offer creative promotions like odds boosts or enhanced payouts.

Because all sites are free to hand out big bonuses, the overseas markets are super competitive. That’s great news for punters, as the bookies have to offer much more value, often in the form of bigger odds. And who doesn’t want that?

Innovation and New Features

Let’s be honest, the industry’s top innovators are always based outside of Australia. Whether it’s an entertaining new bet type, a fun promotion or an exciting original market, you can be sure it originated overseas.

As sportsbook sites not on BetStop are always found abroad, betting with such brands means you’re more likely to see the latest developments first. A notable example of this is the “Delete the Game” gimmick found at Cosmobet. But even features like cashout and early payout promotions still can’t be found at many Australian bookies.

Extra Privacy

In an era of increased cybercrime, it’s more important than ever to protect your privacy. Gambling websites are often the target of hackers, and anyone can fall foul of a good old fashioned phishing scam. Non-BetStop sites help you to reduce your risks in several ways.

You won’t find cryptocurrency payment options at Australian-licensed betting sites, for instance. But many offshore bookies accept bitcoin, tether and ethereum payments, among others, adding an extra layer of privacy to proceedings. In addition, they request far fewer details about your personal life.

How To Choose a Quality Non-BetStop AU Betting Site

So far, you’ve learned all about the best betting sites not on BetStop and the advantages of using such bookies. In the following section, we’ll talk more about how we chose our recommended sportsbooks.

Responsible Gambling Options

Above all else, our favourite non-BetStop sites offer a number of useful responsible gambling tools. Think about it. Anyone who wants to bet with a company that’s not on BetStop probably already has their details on the National Self-Exclusion Register. And why might that be?

If you’re susceptible to losing control, but you still wish to place bets online, responsible gambling simply has to be the top priority. We’re looking for loss limits, reality check features, time out facilities and, of course, a strict self-exclusion program.

Betting Markets and Odds

The next most important consideration when looking for good Australian betting sites without BetStop, is the sportsbook product itself. Are the most popular sports all present? If so, how deep is the coverage, in terms of games and betting markets? What about the odds?

However, it’s not just coverage of Australia’s favourite sports that we’re after. A broad selection of less-popular sports is always a sign of a good betting site. If the menu lists things as niche as water polo, stock car racing and alpine skiing, you can be pretty sure they’ve got cricket, rugby and soccer covered.

Payment Methods

There’s not much point placing a bet if you’re not going to be able to pick up the winnings. And if you can’t make a deposit, you won’t even be able to do that. That’s why it’s so important to look into an online sportsbook’s payment methods.

Top bookies have all the most obvious bases covered, with cards, bank transfers and e-wallets taking centre stage. In addition, the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal limits are fair, and you won’t encounter any hidden fees. But the very best betting sites not on BetStop also use cryptocurrency to facilitate super quick and extra secure payments.

Bonuses and Rewards

With so many bookmakers to choose from online, there’s never been a more exciting or rewarding time to get on board. Every sportsbook is trying to find an edge over its many rivals. And a good way for them to try and attract new punters is to offer a fat welcome bonus, backed up by consistent loyalty rewards.

That’s why all of our recommended betting sites not on BetStop in Australia feature so many rewarding promotions. Deposit match bonuses, regular free bets, cashback rebates, enhanced odds; you name it, they have it.

Customer Support Options

We never expect to encounter any problems when betting online, but unfortunately, things can go wrong. Whether it’s a failed deposit or a bonus that’s not been paid correctly, technical hitches are sometimes unavoidable.

When they do happen, it’s frustrating at best, and outright panic-inducing at worst. That’s when you come to appreciate a well-trained, knowledgeable and friendly support team that can listen, understand and fix your problem quickly. No AI nonsense, just helpful humans waiting to assist on a 24/7 basis.

Security and License

Using betting sites not on BetStop always comes with a bit of a risk. They’re not licensed in Australia, so if something were to go wrong, you wouldn’t have much recourse. That’s why it’s important to check that your chosen site is regulated by a respectable international authority.

First of all, you’ll at least have someone to turn to in the event of a dispute. But secondly, it’s far less likely that you’ll experience an issue in the first place, as regulators don’t just hand out licences willy-nilly.

How To Join Non-BetStop Betting Sites AU

As we near the end of our guide to the best betting sites not on BetStop, there’s just one thing left to do. You’re going to need to know how to join such a site. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a quick step-by-step guide.

Pick a Betting Site

Select a reputable bookmaker from our list of trusted options. If you don’t have time to read our reviews, we recommend sticking with MyStake to begin with. This is the best betting site not on BetStop accessible to Aussies right now. You can always switch later.

Create a New Account

Next, you must create an account. It’s a requirement of all betting sites not on BetStop, as regulators insist that the operators know who their customers are. This helps to combat serious crimes like identity fraud and money laundering. The process won’t take more than a couple of minutes at our recommended sportsbooks.

Deposit Your Funds

After registering, you should be logged into your account automatically. Head to the cashier to fund your account and don’t forget to add any relevant bonus codes. If you’re using MyStake, look for the blue button marked “Deposit” towards the top of the page.

Strike a Bet

With a fully-loaded account, you’re now ready to build your first bet. Use the left-hand navigation menu to browse popular sports, competitions and games, then click on the odds to add them to your bet slip. Once you’re happy, select the correct bet type and enter a stake. Good luck!

Join Top Australian Bookmakers Not on BetStop Today

There are many advantages to betting with sites not on BetStop, despite the fact that these sportsbooks are licensed outside of Australia. It’s perfectly safe to open an account, as long as you stick to sportsbooks which are licensed by well-known international regulators.

Many of the best betting sites not on BetStop also come with quality live casinos that offer pokies and table games too. Not to mention horse racing, virtual sports and the latest esports events.

If you want to join the thousands of Aussies turning to non-BetStop bookies, you’re now well-equipped to do so. Pick one of our top-rated online sportsbooks and get involved today.

FAQs – AU Gambling Sites Not on BetStop

How does Australia’s BetStop program work?

The National Self-Exclusion Register, more commonly known as BetStop, is a free service designed to assist problem gamblers in Australia. Register your details in the database and you’ll automatically be blocked from all online and telephone gambling services in the country. Visit betstop.gov.au for more information.

Which Australian bookmakers aren’t on BetStop

Any betting site based outside of Australia, basically. BetStop, or the National Self-Exclusion Register, is only accessible to Aussies. We’ve recommended ten of the best sites not on BetStop elsewhere on this page.

Why would anyone use Australian bookmakers not on BetStop?

Betting sites not on BetStop offer several advantages. They sometimes have more up-to-date features and a wider range of markets, often with better odds. It’s also possible for problem gamblers to overcome their issues and wish to resume betting. In that case, non-BetStop sites are ideal.

Is it legal to use bookies that aren’t on BetStop in Australia?

Legal betting sites possess valid licences from regulators in Australia. Non-BetStop bookmakers are overseen by offshore regulators, if they have any licence at all. As such, they’re operating in a grey area. However, it’s not a crime for an Australian resident to use the services of such betting sites.

Is it safe to use gambling websites not on BetStop?

Yes, but it’s important to use trustworthy and reputable brands. By betting with an overseas bookmaker that’s not part of BetStop, there’s a chance of running into a scam. If your chosen site fails to pay, you’re in trouble. To avoid issues, only use our recommended sites not on BetStop.

What are the best non-BetStop AU betting sites?

MyStake is currently the best non-BetStop betting site in the country, according to our panel of industry experts. We constantly rate and review every qualifying bookmaker, ensuring that they’re secure and offering generous odds and promotions.

Can I use AU betting sites not on BetStop if I don’t create an account?

Unfortunately not. You’ll always need to create an account with an online sportsbook, even those overseas betting sites not on BetStop. This is for security reasons. However, you can always join one of our recommended bookies not on BetStop, which don’t ask for heals of intrusive information.

Can I get bonuses from gambling sites without BetStop?

Absolutely. Most of the betting sites not on BetStop actually offer better bonuses than their Aussie rivals. There are many positives to betting with such sites, and the range of superior promotions is just one.

What if I experience a problem at a betting site not registered with BetStop?

Contact your sportsbook’s customer support team first, as they can outline the complaints procedure. If you’re using an unlicensed betting site, you might not get the help you require. So, if you insist on using gambling sites not on BetStop, make sure you stick with our trusted brands.

Are there any mobile betting apps not on BetStop in Australia?

Absolutely. Many of the country’s best betting sites not on BetStop offer an app for download. Even if they don’t, they’re still accessible on portable devices, thanks to responsive mobile sites. Our top-rated bookie, MyStake, provides a native app for both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

What sites have non-BetStop pokies?

Many of our featured sportsbooks also offer online casinos. So, if you’re searching for pokies not on BetStop, give them a try. MyStake is our number one choice, but the likes of Roletto and Goldenbet also feature plenty of entertaining pokies.

Do non-BetStop bookies accept Bitcoin?

That depends. Not every online betting site that’s not affiliated with BetStop accepts cryptocurrency payments. However, all of the recommended bookies featured on this page certainly do. It’s the fastest way to receive your winnings after a successful bet.

