The Management of KAM Steel Integrated Company has clarified that the staff of one of the contractors to the company, Yahaya Ibrahim, who reportedly got entangled with the moving parts of one of the company’s machines at its factory along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State and died, was not operating the machine at the time of the incident.

A statement issued yesterday by the Head of Human Capital of the steel firm, Tunde Badejo, explained that the incident which happened late in the evening on Saturday 6th July at about 9.12 pm was promptly reported to the DPO of the area.

The management of the Company further clarified that there is an ongoing thorough investigation of the incident with possible post-mortem report to situate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement pointed out that the incident was purely industrial in nature involving only the deceased, Mr Ibrahim, stressing that no one else was involved.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased the Company is appealing to the public to please ignore any hearsay or unverified report pending the outcome of the investigation and possible post-mortem report on the incident.

Recall that a tabloid has reported that an engine roller killed Yahaya Ibrahim after slipping on the machine at the company’s factory along the Sagamu-Ogijo Expressway in Ogun State. The misleading report prompted the management of the steel firm to clarify the issue.

