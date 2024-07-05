The African Natural Resources and Energy Investment Summit (AFNIS) is set to return for its 3rd edition this July, bringing together key stakeholders from the mining, agriculture, finance, power, and energy sectors—both renewable and non-renewable to facilitate cross sectoral collaboration.

Building on the success of its predecessors, AFNIS 2024 continues the discourse initiated in 2022, where sustainable development of African natural resources was highlighted, and 2023, which delved into the need for a just and equitable transition towards a greener Africa. The 2024 agenda underscores the pivotal role of Africa’s abundant natural resources in fuelling economic prosperity and empowering marginalised communities.

Key Highlights of AFNIS 2024:

1.Economic Prosperity and Climate Action:

Discussions will focus on how sustainable economic growth is essential for tackling climate change.

2.Internal Revenue Generation:

Emphasising the importance of utilizing Africa’s natural resources for greater internal revenue generation.

Strategies for using extractive industries to uplift economic wealth in communities, thereby creating a market for the energy sector and closing the power gap.

3.Cross-Industry Synergies:

Exploring cross-industry collaborations to pool investments for critical infrastructure development.

Examining how fossil fuel revenues can be effectively utilized to support investments in long-term capital projects.

4. Deal-Making Platform:

The summit will feature a unique deal-making platform powered by i-MINE, allowing organisations to present investment proposals to accredited investors and financiers.

Join Us at AFNIS 2024:

We invite exciting minds and pioneering companies to join us in our mission to promote Africa’s natural resources as a catalyst for development. You can register to attend as a delegate or be among the few companies to exhibit your organisation during the summit. AFNIS offers a unique opportunity to highlight products, services, and projects to a diverse audience of industry delegates, government officials, and investors.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register as a delegate, please visit www.afnisummit.com or contact Taiwo Ojo on +234 903 138 1084 or partner@afnisummit.com

