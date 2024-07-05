Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has approved the Kaduna State climate change policy, which provides a comprehensive framework to tackle climate change impacts, promote sustainability, and align with national and international climate goals.

The policy tagged 2024 Climate Change Policy, addresses the increased extreme weather events and aligns with the National Climate Change Policy (2021-2030). A statement signed by Mohammed Shehu, the spokesperson for Governor Sani, said the approval followed a decision by the State Executive Council during its meeting held on Thursday, 4 July at the Government House, Kaduna.

The policy, which was developed with input from various stakeholders and supported by organisations like ACReSAL and Lafiya Projects, aims to reduce emissions, enhance climate resilience, and integrate climate considerations into state planning.

Governor Sani emphasised that the policy would focus on public education, monitoring systems, and sustainable development initiatives to prepare Kaduna State for future climate challenges.

The governor also approved another recommendation of the Council for new policies to optimize and prioritize the state-owned government printing department and advance the state’s healthcare sector.

Mr Sani approved the revamping and repositioning of the state-owned government printing department as a proactive measure to ensure optimal utilisation facilities and revenue generation. With the approval, all state ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) are required to use the printing department’s services for essential printing needs.

Additionally, following the State Executive Council meeting decision, Mr Sani introduced the Kaduna State Human Resources for Health Policy (HRH), designed to address gaps in the health workforce.

The policy was developed through extensive stakeholder consultations to ensure comprehensive recommendations for overcoming current challenges in the health sector.

“The Human Resources for Health Policy will serve as a framework to ensure the right number and mix of competent, motivated, and equitably distributed health workers for optimal healthcare service delivery. Its strategic objectives include maintaining an adequate number of qualified health workers and managing employment, deployment, retention, and performance effectively,” Governor Sani explained.

The statement stressed that Mr Sani’s administration remains committed to investing in human capital, environmental sustainability, and efficient state operations through the new policies.

