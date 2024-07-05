The Jigawa State Government has declared Monday 8 July as work free day to mark the new Islamic Year 1446AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Civil Service, Muhammad K Dagaceri.

It advised workers and citizens of the State to pray for continued peace and prosperity of Jigawa State.

The Government urged the people of the State to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It also urged the people to continue to be law abiding and shun acts that could cause breach of the peace in the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

