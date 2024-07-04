The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has been honored with the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Diamond award for Excellence in Food Security. He was also recognised as Patron of the Institute.

The NIPR Public Relations Officer, Office of the Head of the Civil Service/Office of the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, announced the award.

The award which was bestowed on him during the NIPR’s 60th anniversary event in Abuja, acknowledged the governor’s outstanding achievements especially in the agricultural sector.

Conferring the award, the National President of NIPR, Ike Neliaku, lauded Mr Namadi for his transformative contributions to Jigawa State’s economy and the improvement of the welfare of its residents. He said the salutary effects of the governor’s food security policies extend to Jigawa’s contiguous states and other parts of the country.

In his post conferment speech, Mr Namadi appreciated the NIPR and pledged to collaborate with the Institute. He pledged to dedicate more efforts to meeting the people’s expectations and maintaining a positive public image through effective communication and enlightenment.

The state Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa Ahmed accompanied him to the ceremony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

