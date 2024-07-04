Health ministry endorses Colgate as official partner in oral health policy in Nigeria

Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, manufacturers of Colgate, the world’s leading oral care brand in Nigeria, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to deepen awareness about oral health nationwide.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held on Wednesday, 3 July, 2024, in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, described the collaboration with Colgate as a landmark development that will help reduce the prevalence of oral health diseases in the country.

The Minister, represented at the signing ceremony by the Director of Teaching Hospitals, Anuwa Ogbonnaya, noted that oral diseases disproportionally affect the poor and socially disadvantaged members of society. He added that the partnership will encourage more private and public partnerships to address oral health challenges in the country.

Mr Ogbonnaya explained that due to lack of awareness, little or no impetus is given to oral diseases that are plaguing about 95% of Nigerians in the form of gingivitis, cavities, bleeding gums, sensitivity, and tooth loss due to lack of care.

“We are very delighted about this partnership with Colgate. The Federal Ministry of Health has endorsed all Colgate initiatives as part of this agreement. Also, the Federal Ministry of Health has enlisted Colgate as its official health partner for any of its activities”, he said.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, represented by Ankur Daruka, described signing the MOU as an affirmation of Colgate’s commitment to preventive oral care and education in Nigeria. He added that the association with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is another step towards improving access, affordability, and awareness of oral care in Nigeria.

Mr Daruka disclosed that the brand has reached over 10 million children in different rural parts of the country with free samples of toothpaste and toothbrushes. He stated that Colgate’s expert scientific formulas are among the best in the world, and the company has a strong leadership presence in 200+ countries. He stressed further that Colgate is the fastest-growing brand in the Oral care segment in Nigeria for the year 2024 and recently got certified as the “World’s No. 1 Oral Care Brand.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Professional Relations and BSBF Manager, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Ogechukwu Macjohnson, explained that the programme tagged: ‘Bright Smile, Bright Future’ is targeting one million children across the country this year.

According to her, the programme is catching the children young, teaching them how to take care of their oral health so that it will become a habit as they grow up.

“We are carrying out a school oral health program, teaching the children how to care for their teeth properly; we don’t want people to lose their teeth anymore.We plan to reach one million children in public and private schools nationwide every year. With time, we will increase the numbers,” she added.

Colgate Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise Limited is a long-term strategic joint venture between Colgate-Palmolive Company and Tolaram Group Inc. The Joint Venture is to bring innovative oral care, personal care, and home care products to consumers across Nigeria.

