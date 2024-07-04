This is to inform the general public that the Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) has commenced its registration for the 2024/2025 economic empowerment in. The Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) registration portal is now accessible at

The Family Economic Advancement Programme (FEAP) is an empowerment programme formulated to empower Nigerian families for economic self-sufficiency and social integration.

As an empowerment programme, FEAP seeks to promote viable agro and non-agro-based projects in the local government areas of Nigeria. It also aims to launch initiatives and speed up private sector involvement in economic development.

The programme’s objective is to harness the resources that exist in rural areas with a view to establishing viable cottage industries and other projects that will ensure the much-desired economic empowerment of the rural populace.

The primary focus of the Family Economic Advancement Programme FEAP is poverty alleviation as well as economic empowerment through the institution of necessary micro-economic activities at various localities within the country in a sustainable manner as an essential element for poverty eradication and self-economic empowerment of the family and individuals.

Its sole aim of eradicating massive poverty.With the expertise of the Participating Banks, the programme is a suitable policy capable of reducing the economic hardship of the country.

Eligibility for FEAP Programme

To be eligible for the FEAP Application, you must

1. Applicants must be a Nigerian citizen.

2. Applicants must be a member of either a Nuclear or Extended family.

3. Applicants must have a National Identification Number (NIN).

4. Applicants must be of the ages 18-65 years old.

5. Applicants must have good verbal and written communication skills.

Application Deadline

Application closes 12midnight of Thursday, 22nd August, 2024.

