Since GamStop was introduced in 2018, finding a worthwhile location for playing casino games has gotten much more challenging. Sure, that system has helped some players regain control of their personal finances, but it has also made placing a bet, spinning a slot, or holding on to a nineteen in blackjack a lot harder. That is why many UK-based players are choosing to take their time, money, and interest elsewhere to non-GamStop casinos.

• Donbet – Best Non-GamStop Casino

• Goldenbet – Highest Paying Casino

• Rolletto – Best For Bonuses

• Prive – Newest Casino Not on GamStop

• Mystake – Most Reputable Site

• Velobet – CGA License

• Freshbet – Fast Withdrawals

• Cosmobet – No Verification

• Seven Casino – Easy KYC

• Rollino – Best for Blackjack

We’ve covered all the reasons behind what makes these trusted UK casinos not on GamStop so beneficial. It’s time to get into the nitty gritty details of each one. As you read, you’ll notice certain features, bonuses, or themes that attract your attention. If you’re unsure where to start, we suggest signing up for your top 2 to 3 platforms to get a good feel for how they operate. Once you have some gaming confidence, you can expand as you like.!

We highly recommend you sign up for a few of the EU or USA casinos that accept UK players so you have a versatile gambling strategy. Kind of aligned with the idea of “don’t keep all your eggs in one basket.” That will help you leverage the most bonus packages and bring home potentially life-changing winnings. Now, onto the casinos not on GamStop!

Donbet – Best Non-GamStop Casino

We’re going to kick off our list of non-GamStop casinos with one of our team’s favorite platforms – Donbet Casino. If you have ever wanted to explore all that the Mafia-themed world has to offer, this is your best bet (get it?). Inside DonBet Casino, you are taken on a ride by joining up with a digital Mafia family and rising the ranks through wins and bonuses until you are the “Don” of your own family.

That being said, they have game types like slots while also offering a packed live casino section. They even have a sportsbook and a racebook, similar to what’s found on other non-GamStop sites..

When it comes to their bonuses, they have everything you could ever want. It doesn’t matter if you’re a casino person or someone who likes betting on sports – they have a bonus for you. This is very attractive, especially if you’re a new player on a platform.

The beauty of UK casinos not on GamStop is that many do not only allow fiat (traditional) currency. You are more than welcome to use British pounds through credit cards, eWallets, and bank transfers, but Donbet Casino also has a decent selection of cryptocurrencies if you want quicker turnaround times and more anonymity.

The games at Donbet Casino are top-notch, with many titles coming from well-known developers like Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Push Gaming, and more. We loved the mini games the most as these were surprisingly more immersive and offer high RTP (return to player) statistics.

With a full gambling license from the trusted Curacao Gaming Authority and advanced website encryption, you don’t have to worry about your account or funds going “misplaced.” If you do have a concern, the 24/7 live chat and email customer support offer you all the answers you could ever want. Overall, this is a fantastic non-GamStop casino to start your journey.

Goldenbet – Highest Paying Casino Not On GamStop

We love Goldenbet Casino! As far as casino sites not on GamStop, this is one of the strongest because it is so refined and luxurious. We’ve put it near the center of our list because the non-stop casino UK website has such a good mix of all the benefits you could want, from theming to promotional bonuses and a VIP program.

Features:

• Fully licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

• Established in 2021 with over $5 million in annual revenue by Santeda International B.V.

• Strong online reviews from users enjoying a diverse set of payment methods from Visa to Bitcoin.

• Live chat customer support is available around the clock for any questions you may have.

As long as you make an initial qualifying deposit, you’ll receive up to £500 for the general casino welcome bonus. That is around 100% of your first funding for your account to be used on most of the casino side of things. Other promotions include:

• 3 + 1 freebet, where every 4th ticket is a gift in sports.

• Sports welcome bonuses of 100% of £500.

• A separate eSports welcome bonus of the same value.

• Freespins and freebets based on the games you’re playing and the VIP program.

The tournaments at Goldenbet Casino offer the best rewards and you can use either traditional funding methods or crypto as your cash lifeline as you play. All the gaming is cutting edge with leading graphical development houses like Booongo and Pragmatic Play.

Don’t overlook the slots not on GamStop at Goldenbet. Yes, you can dive into live racing, eSports, or sportsbooks, but the slots have more than enough to fulfill your needs during those slow afternoons of getting stuck in the office.

This is another CGA-backed option from our list of non-GamStop online casinos and has incredibly tight encryption to keep you safe. All the answers you could want about games, tournaments, and withdrawals are available on the FAQ page or through the 24/7 live chat.

Rolletto – Best Non-GamStop Site for Bonuses

Continuing onto our number three position of best non-GamStop sites we have the ever-popular Rolletto Casino. Here, you get an incredibly safe and well-reviewed platform owned and operated by the experienced Santeda International B.V. They operate a platform with around £5,000,000 in revenue since 2020 and have a highly exciting visual appeal.

Features:

• You can use a VPN without being dinged by the security team.

• Allows deposits in cryptocurrencies and other fiat systems.

• Has a massive selection of games in both slots and other options.

• Strong customer support is available around the clock for any of your playing needs.

This is another of the non-GamCare casinos similar to non-GamStop in that the welcome bonus is strong. You are offered up to £500 in matching funds worth around 100% of your first deposit of funds. You have to deposit at least £20, which will unlock 50 free spins you can use in your first 72 hours on select titles. Other promotions include:

• Mini games welcome bonus of 100% matching funds up to £500.

• Sports welcome bonus of 150% matching up to £1,500.

• 200 free spins on specific games when you enter a code on Saturday or Sunday.

• Get a 10% deposit bonus on all bonuses used for slots games.

• Boost your sports bets by up to 100% based on your current gameplay.

Joining up with Rolletto Casino provides you with far more than a few online slots. There is a vibrant eSports and general sports betting section. If you play your “cards” right, you can get up to £6,500 in available bonuses, so be sure to read through all the different promotions at the time of your registration. There is a strong Noda Identify Verification system in place if you win a jackpot and need to initiate a larger withdrawal.

As for gambling titles, you get partnerships with leading houses like Push Gaming, Relax Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. Everything is usable through traditional funding like credit cards or eWallets, and there is a strong crypto presence if you prefer. The sportsbook is definitely where you can win the most potential awards.

As Rolletto Casino is owned and operated by the Santeda International B.V., you can expect some international licensing. We found them to follow most CGA guidelines, offering our team plenty of peace of mind that nothing untoward is happening, making this a non-GamStop casino top pick.

Prive Casino – Newest Casino Not On GamStop

Prive Casino is among the most recent additions to our list of non-GamStop casinos that we love to talk about. Between the unique theming and full CGA license, you get plenty of security and fun whenever signing up for this platform. Browsing the different game titles is like taking a digital adventure through a mix of early 90s video game graphics and a local urban environment in East Los Angeles.

We should note that Prive Casino isn’t like the rest of the sites not on GamStop that we’re featuring on our list. There are only two forms of promotional pathways available unless you get to join the VIP club earlier than later.

The first pathway is the general welcome bonus. Here you can receive up to £8,888 in matching funds worth around 600% of your deposits over a 5-tiered system. Each one carries its own minimum deposit amount, so read the details carefully. The second pathway is the numerous reloads, respins, and weekly bonuses you’ll find in your email and player’s account.

Like other casino sites not on GamStop, you’ll be treated to all kinds of fun slots, tabletop games, sports betting, raffles, and high-prize-winning tournaments. As you browse, you can clearly see which development team is behind the slot title on its game card. We particularly enjoyed the live dealer games more than anything else.

Prive Casino has the standard 24/7 live chat support, but also two email addresses to streamline questions about account verification or transactions. You won’t find as much customer support in other non-GamStop casinos that seem more interested in the cash grab than developing a long-term relationship with UK players.

MyStake – Most Trusted Non-GamStop Casino UK

We get it. Whenever you find a new and exciting non-GamStop casino to gamble money, you want to ensure it isn’t full of fraud. So, if you’re asking “is MyStake legit” or “is MyStake safe?” we are happy to report you should be more than secure as you play, gamble, and withdraw winnings on MyStake Casino.

Be sure to take your time and read through any additional terms and conditions before you commit to any bet. You don’t want to risk missing a bonus or promotion over a technicality. As long as you are willing to ask questions, you should have no problem leveraging your player’s account and bringing home some serious winnings.

Overall, we consider MyStake verification to open the door to a safe and secure platform. We hope this MyStake review has provided you with all the peace of mind you could want so you can get back to what matters most – having fun playing some games and winning some big money. Good luck, and be sure to leave a comment below if you have any other questions about MyStake Casino!

Pros of MyStake Casino:

• Highly engaging design that is easy to navigate.

• Wide variety of deposit methods.

• 24/7 live agent support.

• Good maximum monthly withdrawals.

• A sound library of games to choose from.

We should note that there are a ton of MyStake bonus codes. One trip to the “promotions” tab of the website will likely overwhelm any player with a variety of options. We’ll do our best to break these down into easier-to-digest chunks for your benefit.

Let’s begin with the Welcome Bonus Package. This is a multi-tiered program where you earn “free” playable funds that match up to a certain percentage of your initial deposits. In the case of MyStake Casino, that includes a welcome bonus of up to 150% of your initial deposit between £20 and £200.

If you make a first deposit of over £201 and under £1,000, then you earn a 100% matching funds bonus. Either way, you are capped at £300 for the 150% matching qualifier and £1,000 for the 100% qualifier.

Velobet – CGA Licensed Casino Not On GamStop

For all the UK-based players that want a bit more physical contact in their non-GamStop casinos, we offer Velobet Casino. This is a strong platform full of tournament league play upon which you can place all kinds of prop bets and parlays. The green and yellow theme may feel Irish, but the games are definitely for the entire UK.

What really makes this platform stand out is its fast withdrawal speeds. Sometimes, you can get withdrawal speeds of up to 24 hours – which is very fast. Though this is only available with crypto withdrawals, their fiat withdrawals are pretty quick also, with e-wallets being 1-3 business days.

Including their fast withdrawals, they also have a remarkable sportsbook, racebook, and a non-live and live non-GamStop casino section. You can place bets on thousands of different markets, wager on thousands of different casino games, and sit down at hundreds of live casino tables.

Freshbet – Fast Withdrawal Casino Not On GamStop UK

Hanging in there? Let’s get up close and personal with the next non-GamStop UK casino on our list – Freshbet. You’ll find this platform on many of our lists and reviews because it is one of the more reliable websites for comparison. You can trust everything you experience at Freshbet Casino.

This welcome bonus package is a bit more attractive than other non-UK casino sites. You’ll receive up to £1,500 in matching funds spread out over your first three qualifying deposits of £20 each. If you can, join the VIP club sooner rather than later so you get even more bonus opportunities. Other promotions include:

• Sports welcome bonus for the sportsbook on your first deposit.

• 3 + 1 free bet options for a free fourth bet on applicable games.

• 10% loyalty bonus for returning users.

• eSports welcome bonus of up to £500 on your first crypto deposit.

• Crypto bonus of 155% up to £500.

Making a deposit or securing your funds is incredibly easy. Freshbet Casino offers everything from bank transfers to credit cards to crypto like Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. However, what you’re likely to remember the most is the gaming diversity. You get leading titles from groups like Pragmatic Play and Play’n Go, but also independent games from Wasdan and 1X2 Gaming. The jackpots and megaways were our favorites.

The sportsbook and casino side are both backed by international gaming licenses and robust SSL certificates. All the customer support representatives we dealt with spoke perfect UK English, so you shouldn’t have an issue getting your questions or concerns answered promptly.

Cosmobet – No Verification Casino Not On GamStop

Again, among the many non-GamStop sites, we love immersive themes. At Cosmobet Casino, you are transported into a world of digital space travel as you find rockets, stars, planets, and even a few extraterrestrial beings on this gambling platform. Plenty to keep your attention as you place a bet or two.

Since 2023, Cosmobet has taken the online gaming world by storm. Though new, the casino has become well-known as a popular casino/sportsbook, especially for its live casino section.

Yet, despite it being so new, some players are demanding a change. The change isn’t in its games or bonuses, no. The change is the casino itself. Though many love this platform, many gamers want multiple platforms to bet on to diversify their risks, rewards, and bonuses.

Seven Casino – Easy KYC

Anchoring our list of UK casinos not on GamStop is one of the more unique platforms known as Seven Casino. This platform is definitely more targeted toward UK players who prefer a bit of Las Vegas-styled theming and interactions. However, with well over ten years of experience in the gambling world, this is a highly trustworthy platform.

Features:

• The operating team has a lot of experience to ensure the casino runs flawlessly.

• Good selection of games from leading and independent developers.

• You get an additional 10% cashback bonus when you sign up as a new player.

• A best UK casino not on GamStop with full international licensing.

You’ll find a tiered welcome bonus worth up to a whopping £7,500 (roughly 450% of your deposits) when signing up. Just be sure to watch the wagering requirements so you don’t lose out on the extra spending scratch. Other promotions include:

• Day-specific bonuses on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with some offering up to £500.

• Leverage free spins from the easy-to-use no-deposit bonus.

• 10% cashback bonuses for any user who applies their first deposits to the platform.

• Different seasonal and special occasion promotions you receive through account services and email promotions.

You are welcome to use any of the HTML5-coded games from leading developers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Playtech. These utilize your funds deposited through traditional credit cards and eWallets. There is crypto, but you may want a VPN for extra security so the UK cannot track your spending.

Seven Casino has a full CGA license and strong encryption. It uses a 24/7 live chat and email customer support system that reassured even the most apprehensive of our review team members.

Rollino – Best Non-GamStop Casino for Blackjack

Our final stop on this rollercoaster of non-GamStop casinos UK is, well, a rollercoaster! Rollino Casino is themed after a fun boardwalk full of sideshow games and attractions. It gives you plenty of room to earn bonuses and all the gaming you could want while stuck inside during an afternoon rainstorm.

Features:

• A solid online experience through an immersive and fun theme.

• Easy-to-use deposit features and banking systems with remarkable turnaround.

• If you want additional features or customer service, sign up for the VIP program.

• The marketing and visuals shift depending on what region of the world you visit.

What makes Rollino Casino stand out from other UK slot sites not on GamStop is that there are over ten different bonuses available. The welcome package alone is worth up to £8,900 in multiple tiers with an additional 325 free spins for qualifying deposits. Other promotions include:

• Specific Fruit Zen bonus providing up to £100 in free funds.

• Join the high roller bonus and get up to 100 free spins on your first deposit.

• If you choose the sports book, you can get 100% matching funds up to £450.

• There is an ongoing reload bonus of up to £450 and 50 free spins.

• If you want more, you can find seasonal-specific tournaments, weekend boosts, and some cashback opportunities.

MasterCard and Visa are the easiest money deposit methods, but you can use a wide range of other options for withdrawals, including Jeton, Interac, MiFinity, and Paysafe. Rollino Casino also prefers crypto with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many others.

All the games offer more than enough audio and visual entertainment. The slots will be where you’ll spend most of your time due to the free welcome bonus, but we encourage you to pay close attention to the leaderboards in case you’re close to a massive jackpot.

Like most other non-GamStop online casinos, there are additional ID requirements for any substantial withdrawal. You can play with total peace of mind knowing Rollino Casino has a full CGA license and streamlined customer support system to answer any questions you have. Rollino Casino is also periodically audited by a third-party organization known as iGaming for even more security and support.

Why Choosing a Non-GamStop Casino?

Imagine the joy of landing on a website entirely dedicated to capturing your attention and feeding your need for some well-deserved entertainment and thrill. Players from all backgrounds get to put down a few bets on heavily themed, IP-related video slots, poker, backgammon, roulette, live dealer games, and even popular sporting events like the Olympics or local football.

These intricately designed platforms are why so many love non-GamStop casinos. They offer a wealth of worthwhile benefits, like welcome bonus packages and ongoing cashback winnings. When played right, you get the chance to bring home some serious winnings, all while scratching that itch inside beautiful video and audio environments.

The only challenge remaining is figuring out which non-GamStop casino is safe and meets your unique playing needs. That is why our professional and experienced team has compiled a trustworthy list of the best sites not on GamStop. This way, you’ll know where to begin when you get home after a long day of work and want to relax with a few hands of poker.

What Makes Non-GamStop Casinos So Attractive?

The primary reason so many UK residents are choosing non-GamStop casinos that accept UK players is because they exist outside overly harsh playing regulations. The UK government is doing all it can to make online gambling safe, but has inadvertently also made it way more complex. The GamStop system stops you from betting as much as you’d like, playing whenever you want, and enjoying internationally-themed platforms.

When you hop onto a UK non-GamStop casino, you are stepping into a whole new world full of inviting games, themes, and bonuses you would never experience elsewhere. That offers many benefits like:

• Greater Anonymity: Many non-UK regulated casinos offer cryptocurrency and international banking, making it much easier to fund and win money without having to report it. That anonymity is highly valued by those who would prefer the government to stay out of their earnings.

• Greater Game Variety: Opening the door to any non-GamStop site means partnering with a wider range of game development houses. In return, you get to experience games, themes, visuals, and mechanics you would never get by sticking to only UK-approved platforms.

• Greater Access: International casinos not on GamStop exist outside the UK time zone. This is perfect for people who don’t want restrictions on what time of day they must place a bet – especially if you are one of the hardworking individuals completing your job during the nighttime when most in-person casinos are closed.

There are many other benefits, but from this humbler list alone, you can see why so many UK residents are signing up for a VPN (virtual private network) and registering for non-GamStop casinos. Our list of the top sites not on GamStop above is a great first step in your personal gambling journey.

What Will You Find in Casinos Not Registered With GamStop?

Above, we’ve provided an overview of the many features and promotions from our leading list of non-GamStop casinos. You’ll quickly see that you receive all kinds of benefits whenever you sign up and fund your private casino account. For instance, you will quickly find a much broader range of game titles from development houses that prefer to work with international platforms.

However, don’t think for a second that new sites not on GamStop are overly dangerous. As long as you do your due diligence, you’ll find a long list of platforms that have financial backing, intentional licensing, and security measures to keep your account and funds completely safe.

Final Thoughts

As you can see from our list of non-GamStop casinos, there are more than enough platforms for you to enjoy without having to stick to GamStop websites that restrict your play or bets. Take your time to explore each one, and you will quickly develop powerful playing strategies that leverage bonuses and bring home fantastic winnings. Good luck, and happy gaming!

