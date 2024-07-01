The Euro Cup 2024, holding in Germany from 14 June to 14 July, is shaping into an exciting tournament with both footballing giants and potential surprises.

While the spotlight often shines on traditional powerhouses like France, Germany, and England, this year’s competition could see several underdog teams making a significant impact.

Hungary

Hungary enters Euro 2024 with a solid track record in recent qualifiers, maintaining an unbeaten run that has extended to 14 matches. Their disciplined approach and collective spirit have made them a tough opponent. Marco Rossi manages Hungary’s defensive solidity and quick counter-attacks, which are its primary strengths.

They possess talented players like Dominik Szoboszlai, whose creativity and set-piece prowess could turn games in their favor. Hungary’s group stage performances will be crucial; if they advance, they can unsettle more fancied teams.

Scotland

Scotland has significantly improved under Steve Clarke, qualifying for back-to-back European Championships. Their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 has been impressive, highlighted by a notable victory over Spain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ÖFB (@oefb_1904)

Players like Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney bring Premier League experience to the squad, while John McGinn’s midfield tenacity provides balance. Scotland’s ability to perform in high-pressure situations could see them emerge as dark horses.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Austria

Austria could be one of the tournament’s surprise packages in Euro 2024. The team is known for its strong contingent of Bundesliga players. Boasting over 90 international caps and multiple Bundesliga titles, David Alaba brings experience and versatility, seamlessly shifting between defense and midfield roles.

Marcel Sabitzer, who directly contributed to over 15 goals in his last Bundesliga season, adds creative depth and scoring prowess. Marko Arnautović, nearing 30 goals for the national team, remains a constant threat in front of the net.

Austria sportsbooks have released odds, placing Austria at +250 to reach the quarter-finals. Betting fans can find the best value using the paripesa bonus while betting on these underdogs.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s path to Euro 2024 has shown its potential and ability to perform under pressure. Under Serhiy Rebrov, they have embraced a more aggressive playing style, balancing defensive solidity with an attacking edge.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who boasts a passing accuracy of over 85% in international matches, is crucial in orchestrating play from midfield. Roman Yaremchuk, with a goal-scoring rate of one every two games for the national team, ensures they have a reliable finisher.

Georgia

Despite not having a rich footballing history, the team has shown remarkable progress under coach Willy Sagnol. Their qualification was underscored by a series of solid performances, anchored by a well-organized defense.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored eight goals in the qualifying rounds, offers creativity and goal-scoring ability, making him a key player. Georgia’s compact defensive structure and counter-attack proficiency could enable them to spring a surprise or two during the group stages.

Serbia

Serbia’s footballing tradition of producing technically skilled players is evident in their current squad. Under the leadership of Dragan Stojković, Serbia blends experienced internationals with exciting young talents.

Dusan Vlahović, who scored 10 goals in the qualifiers, is a central figure in their attacking strategy, bringing physicality and a keen eye for goal. Sergej Milinković-Savić, who consistently provides assists and goals from midfield, adds creativity and control in the middle of the park.

Conclusion

While traditional powerhouses will inevitably dominate the headlines, the underdogs in Euro 2024 have the potential to make significant impacts. Teams like Hungary, Scotland, Austria, Ukraine, Georgia, and Serbia bring unique strengths and could disrupt the predictions. Their blend of tactical discipline, standout individual talents, and collective spirit makes them teams to watch. The unpredictability of football ensures that surprises are always possible, and these underdogs are well-placed to seize their moment on Europe’s grand stage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

