Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has warned pilgrims against carrying excess luggage during the outbound flight to Nigeria because weight limits will be strictly enforced.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Yunusa Abdullahi on Friday reminded them that the recommended weights for both small and big bags remain eight and 32 kilograms respectively. Kaduna pilgrims are expected to start returning to Nigeria on 30 June.

The statement recalled that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had earlier given the warning during its post Arafat meeting in Makkah, adding that the reminder becomes necessary as pilgrims are being given their carry-all bags.

The Agency also cautioned pilgrims against packing prohibited items in their hand luggage, which include sharp objects like knives and scissors, toy guns, firearms, explosives, flammable materials, meat cleavers, and razor blades.

The statement further advised pilgrims not to pack Zamzam water in their main luggage to avoid being impounded by the Saudi authorities during inspection at the airport.

Mr Abdullahi promised that each pilgrim would be given five litres of Zamzam water upon arrival in Kaduna.

