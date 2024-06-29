The successful execution of the 2024 Hajj operation in Kaduna State has been attributed to Governor Uba Sani’s foresight in establishing a robust and versatile committee to oversee the affairs of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The committee members’ dedication to their tasks and the cooperation of the pilgrims themselves were instrumental in achieving a hitch-free and successful pilgrimage.

The collective efforts of all stakeholders ensured a seamless experience for the pilgrims, reflecting the governor’s commitment to excellence in governance.

The Amirul Hajj who is leader of the Kaduna State delegation to the 2024 Hajj, the Emir of Lere, Suleiman Umar, made this known in a press briefing in Makka, on Friday. He especially thanked Allah (SWT) for the overall success of the pilgrimage.

Mr Umar also pointed out that early preparations played a big role in the entire exercise, adding that the committee commenced plans for this year’s Hajj about ten months ago.

He further disclosed that the Agency organised a series of sensitisation programmes about how Hajj is conducted in accordance with Islamic rites for intending pilgrims, as well as rules and regulations of the Holy Land.

The emir also disclosed that the committee came to Saudi Arabia and negotiated decent accommodation in Makka for Kaduna State pilgrims and at a reasonable price.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

According to him, the price negotiation was so transparently done that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) adopted the Kaduna State template for other states.

The Amirul Hajj further said that the success story of the 2024 Hajj began with the airlift of pilgrims at the Mando Hajj Camp, adding that ‘’pilgrims didn’t waste time waiting for their flights and they were fed throughout their stay, unlike in the past.’’

The leader of the delegation also commended the intending pilgrims for being patient with the officials and following laid down instructions at both the Hajj Camp and at the airport.

Mr Umaru also praised the Hadaya committee which negotiated a downward review of the rams that were sacrificed in Makkah from $150 to $100, leading to the refund of $50 to pilgrims who paid for the Hadaya through the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.

The Amirul Hajj described their efforts as unprecedented, stressing that the Hadaya committee members also ensured that the correct number of rams were slaughtered.

He disclosed that the outbound airlift to Nigeria would soon commence and that pilgrims will be conveyed on ‘’first to come, first to leave’’ basis. He added that the first batch of pilgrims that arrived in Saudi Arabia will be the first to be airlifted back home.

The Amirul Hajj counselled the pilgrims to exhibit the same orderly conduct that they demonstrated throughout their stay in the Holy Land, as the airlift back to Nigeria begins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

