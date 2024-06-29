The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is set to bestow on Governor Uba Sani of the state the award of Excellence in Healthcare and Grand patron of the NMA, for his commitment to the healthcare sector.

The honour was announced through a letter sent to Mr Sani and signed by Madaki David Sheyin, Chairman NMA Kaduna State chapter. Mr Sheyin explained that the award is also a recognition of Governor Sani’s commitment to the welfare and progress of all medical professionals even “in the midst of the economic crisis in the country and strangulating debt burden in the state.”

The prestigious award will be presented to Governor Sani at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference in Kaduna on 10 August, 2024.

The NMA Kaduna State Chapter further highlighted Mr Sani’s strides and remarkable achievements in the healthcare sector since he assumed office in May 2023,which made him the best choice to be selected for the honour.

Notable among the governor’s strides outlined by Mr Sheyin are :

– 15% annual budgetary commitment to the health sector.

– Distribution of medical equipment and consumables to 290 Primary Health Care Centres in Kaduna State.

– Inauguration of 5 mobile medical trucks equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for rural areas.

– Ongoing process for the employment of 89 medical doctors to enhance healthcare delivery.

– Commencement of payment of the 100% 2014 CONMESS salary structure for doctors in the state to encourage retention.

– Payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for resident doctors.

– Partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to address substance abuse in Kaduna state.

– Renovation, reconstruction, and equipping of 6 general hospitals in Kaduna: Rigasa, Maigana, Gwantu, Kafanchan, Giwa, and Ikara (two in each senatorial zone),amongst others.

Worthy of note is the fact that Kaduna State recently became the first state in Nigeria to achieve 100% public healthcare facility coverage in Nigeria.

The Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency, (KADHSMA), has also successfully completed the on-boarding and distribution of malaria, maternal, newborn and child health medicines to the primary healthcare facilities in the state, including hard to reach centres.

This great feat was completed on the 30th April, 2024 as all the 1,062 public facilities in the state are currently enrolled in the drug revolving fund scheme.

These achievements have been lauded as a sign of the unwavering commitment of Governor Sani, to improving access to quality healthcare services, especially at the grassroots level.

