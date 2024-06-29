Gamstop users can get around the self-restriction in several ways; this article explains safe and convenient ways players can reverse Gamstop ban.

Safe Casinos with a Way Around Gamstop

Best Trusted Casinos That Get You Around Gamstop

One of the ways to bypass this scheme is by registering at casinos not on Gamstop. These gambling sites don’t block Gamstop subscribers, and they equally hold licenses from reputable regulators around the world. Here are the best non Gamstop sites you can try:

1. JokaBet Casino

JokaBet Casino is a safe non Gamstop known for its intuitive design and straightforward signup procedure. The website displays colorful banners showing jaw-dropping bonuses and promotions that attract players’ attention. Furthermore, this platform is crypto-friendly and supports multiple currencies for smooth transactions. This Gamstop-free casino features exciting jackpot games, including Great Rhino Deluxe, Book of Vlad, Aztec Chief, etc.

2. MyStake Casino

Are you looking for a reliable non Gamstop casino with an excellent reward system? If yes, consider MyStake Casino. Apart from the welcome bonus, the platform offers crypto, cashback, and sports bonuses to qualified players. Also, it supports multiple languages, including Russian, Portuguese, German, Finnish, Italian, etc. MyStake Casino collaborates with leading software makers, including Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, Net Entertainment, Red Tiger Gaming, Tom Horn, etc. Popular slot titles available on this platform include Gates of Olympus, Razor Shark, Sweet Bonanza, etc.

3. GoldenBet Casino

GoldenBet Casino operates under license of Curacao eGaming. The platform supports convenient banking options, including digital coins, e-wallets, bank transfers, debit cards, etc. Also, its customer service is active day and night, and is available through different channels, including email and online chat. GoldenBet Casino welcomes casino enthusiasts and sports bettors with juicy rewards to boost their bankrolls. Its game lobby comprises slots, bingo, live casino, mini-games, etc. Besides its secure payment system, this platform offers fast payouts.

4. DonBet Casino

DonBet Casino is a mobile-friendly gambling site licensed in Curacao. Players prefer this platform because it offers fantastic bonuses to players at all levels; these rewards include VIP offers, free spins, sports bonuses, casino welcome offers, etc. The minimum deposit requirement for the DonBet Casino welcome bonuses is 20 GBP; this offer comprises a 150% deposit match and 50 free spins. Furthermore, it adopts sophisticated security measures to prevent financial or identity theft. This non Gamstop casino accepts top digital coins, including Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, etc.

5. KingHills Casino

Players looking to explore diverse collections of entertaining casino games can try KingHills Casino. Additionally, the platform features a robust sportsbook to meet bettors’ needs. KingHills Casino has a flexible and convenient payment method, allowing gamers to transact without hassles. Furthermore, the gambling site offers several attractive rewards to players, including high roller bonuses, free spins, and a VIP program. KingHills Casino collaborates with top game studios, including Red Tiger, Amatic Industries, Spinomenal, Merkur Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, Amatic Industries, etc. This Gamstop-free site hosts hundreds of slots covering fascinating genres like Joker, mythology, adventure, vampire, princess, etc.

6. InstaSpin Casino

InstaSpin Casino is a leading brand developed to meet the gaming needs of beginners and advanced players. This platform offers a secure gambling environment; it holds a Curacao license and complies with HTTPS and SSL security protocols. InstaSpin Casino offers a three-layer welcome bonus, comprising deposit bonuses and free spins. Furthermore, the gambling site works with over ten top-ranking software providers, including Red Tiger Gaming, Play N Go, No Limit Gaming, Net Entertainment, etc. These games are available in real money and play modes.

7. SpinLand Casino

SpinLand Casino is a multilingual gambling site with a top-quality payment system. The online casino supports multiple devices, including PCs, tablets, iPhones, Galaxy Tabs, etc. Furthermore, this gambling site features decent selections of entertaining slots and other engaging games like live casinos, roulette, poker, blackjack, etc. SpinLand Casino utilizes a 128-bit SSL protocol for data storage and processes withdrawals within three business days. Aside from the welcome bonus, the casino site features a loyalty program where players earn loyalty points that can be exchanged for real cash.

8. SpinTime Casino

SpinTime Casino offers top-quality entertainment as it hosts over 4000 exciting games designed for players at all levels. This non Gamstop site offers a jaw-dropping welcome package to newcomers, covering the first five deposits. Exciting features that stand SpinTime Casino out include sleek design, robust security, fast payouts, and excellent customer service. This gambling site hosts popular jackpot titles jackpot games, including Greedy Goblins, Divine Fortune, and Mega Moolah. Also, the platform features an FAQ page that offers quick answers to crucial questions relating to the gambling site.

Gamstop Self-Exclusion

Gamstop is a scheme launched by the UK government to help players stay off gambling activities for a certain period. This program aims to prevent the dangers associated with compulsive gambling. In simple terms, Gamstop is a self-help tool for players dealing with gambling addiction. The registration process is fast and straightforward. Visit the official website and enter all the required details; the self-exclusion will take effect within 24 hours of registration.

It is worth mentioning that the program is free and voluntary, meaning that you won’t pay to register and cancel your subscription. Additionally, players are expected to join the scheme on their own volition. Gamstop restrictions apply to UK-regulated gambling sites alone, meaning players will no longer have access to UKGC sites once they activate the subscription. Besides, all existing accounts will be suspended till the self-ban elapse.

Furthermore, Gamstop provides subscribers with three options regarding the duration; the timeframe for the self-exclusion includes six months, one year, and five years. If you choose a year, you must contact the Gamstop center once the time elapses to deactivate your subscription. Failure to take this step might lead to a further extension or permanent restriction.

How to Get Around Gamstop

Gamstop scheme helps players overcome gambling addiction by blocking them on UK-regulated casinos. In other words, players can take a break from gambling activities using this tool. However, some players don’t register or subscribe to this service willingly. Also, many don’t weigh the pros and cons before getting on the scheme. In most cases, they find themselves looking for ways around the self-restrictions.

Furthermore, players can undo their subscription on Gamstop while the subscription is running, they can cancel or deactivate it only when it expires. However, it is possible to enjoy top-quality casino games while on self-ban. Aside from registering at non UK casinos, players can bypass this restriction by joining crypto-friendly sites, using someone else’s login details, etc.

One way to avoid this scheme is by playing on platforms without a UK license. Players aiming to play at safe and reliable gambling sites must pay attention to several details when selecting a non Gamstop casino. Some factors to check include security, bonuses, customer support, reputation, etc. Taking time to look for trusted gambling sites will enable players to avoid shady operators.

How to Reverse Gamstop

Players can beat Gamstop restrictions legally in many ways, including joining a crypto-based site, using a shared account, etc. Below are 10 safe ways to undo Gamstop self-ban:

Consider brick-and-mortar casino

Gamstop restrictions don’t cover land-based gambling venues, meaning subscribers can walk in to play at these gaming destinations. Furthermore, brick-and-mortar casinos offer a realistic gaming experience and enable players to meet and interact with players at all levels.

Register at an offshore casino

Offshore casinos are respected gambling sites without a UK license; these online gaming destinations don’t collaborate with Gamstop, making them ideal for subscribers looking to bypass the scheme. It is worth adding that these platforms hold licenses from top regulators in the gaming industry.

Use someone else’s account

Gamstop subscribers can get around the self-restrictions by signing into another person’s account. This method allows users to play at UKGC-regulated gambling sites. To use this option, you must have a friend who is willing to give you their login details and render further assistance if needed. You should never use someone’s details without seeking their consent.

Join a crypto casino

Crypto casinos are modern gambling sites with top-notch payment solutions. They allow players to transact using top digital coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, etc. Furthermore, they don’t keep gamers’ details and are not affiliated with Gamstop. Hence, they are ideal for Gamstop subscribers aiming to beat the system.

Consider a no verification casino

No verification casinos allow players to register and cash out their winnings without KYC procedures. It is worth stating that Gamstop blocks gamers based on the supplied data; these platforms cannot work with the scheme because they don’t keep players’ details.

Register with a friend’s details

Another way to bypass Gamstop self-exclusion is to sign up with someone else’s details; this individual must be ready to provide all necessary details and also provide their documents for verification. This method allows Gamstop users to register at UK-regulated sites without rejections.

Sign up at a non UK online casino

Non UK casino sites are reputable gambling sites operating outside the United Kingdom; these online casinos do not hold a UK license; so they don’t block Gamstop subscribers. Furthermore, they hold licenses from top gambling bodies and offer juicy deals to sports lovers and casino players,

Create a fresh account with altered details

If no one is willing to give you their personal details to open a new account, you can tweak your details to achieve this purpose. First, create a new email and modify your name and address slightly to enable you to pass the KYC procedure. With this option, you can successfully create a new account at a UKGC site.

Consider non Gamstop sites

Casinos without Gamstop are great options for subscribers looking to play fair and entertaining casino games. This method involves looking for reputable online gaming destinations outside the United Kingdom. When seeking a non Gamstop casino, you must exercise caution to avoid falling prey to rogue operators. Some parameters to check include security, license, reputation, customer support, etc.

Wait till your restriction period ends

Consider this option if you are truly battling gambling addiction or other methods above proved abortive. The restriction timeframe includes six months, one year, and five years. Once the duration ends, contact the Gamstop center to deactivate the restriction. Failure to take this step may lead to further extension.

Why are UK Players Looking for Ways to Bypass Gamstop?

Players get around Gamstop restrictions for several reasons. First, they bypass the scheme to get back to action. Registering at a non Gamstop site will give them access to a wide range of betting products, including live games, sports, racing, etc. Also, they want to enjoy lucrative bonuses and boost their earnings. Here are reasons most players look for ways to beat Gamstop self-ban:

Juicy deals

One major reason players seek casinos without Gamstop is to enjoy lucrative bonuses and fantastic promotional offers. This gambling site welcomes newbies with a multi-staged bonus covering the first three to six deposits. In addition, they offer exclusive bonuses to their regular players. Besides the VIP bonuses, these platforms offer cashback, crypto, and referral bonuses

To enjoy exciting games

Players also register at Gamstop-free sites to enjoy a broad range of entertaining games from the best software makers. These platforms work with top-ranking software makers like Playtech, Microgaming, Playson, Net Entertainment, and hosts of others, providing players with high-quality entertainment. In addition, they offer bets on esports and cybersports.

Top-quality payment solutions

Casinos not on Gamstop partner with reputable payment providers to enhance smooth transactions. Therefore, many players prefer these platforms to enjoy fast, safe, and convenient banking methods such as digital coins, e-wallets, debit/credit cards, etc. They also make life easier for players worldwide by supporting multiple currencies, including GBP, CAD, USD, EUR, etc.

What Are the Main Things to Know About Gamstop If I Want to Get Around it?

One fact about Gamstop is that it only applies to online gaming destinations in the UK, meaning it can also stop players from accessing platforms regulated in the United Kingdom. As a result, subscribers can register at non UK casinos without restrictions. Furthermore, Gamstop works based on the information provided by subscribers. In other words, you can only be blocked on platforms having your details.

Also, you can complete your self-ban and undo the subscription by contacting the Gamstop agents. Keep in mind that the self-exclusion does not end automatically; you need to get in touch with those in charge of deactivation.

What Are the Advantages of Getting Around Gamstop?

Players get to explore many top-quality casino brands when bypassing Gamstop restrictions. Aside from that, they enjoy several lucrative deals and exciting betting products ranging from casino games to horse racing. Below are the benefits of reversing Gamstop self-ban:

It boosts gamers’ income

Gamstop restriction prevents players from accessing rewarding betting products and bonuses to enhance their earnings. Bypassing this scheme will enable them to wager on casinos and sports, thereby serving as a source of extra income. Casinos not on Gamstop offer lucrative bonuses and feature high-stake games.

It keeps players entertained

Undoing Gamstop restriction can also put an end to boredom as non UK casino sites meet players’ gaming needs by featuring many exciting games from leading software makers. In addition, these games are suitable for newbies and experienced players because they are available in free and real-play modes.

It enables gamers to explore leading casino brands

In a bid to choose a reliable non Gamstop site, players come across top casino brands that offer a safe and convenient gaming experience. Besides, these platforms accept crypto payments, enabling players to transact without stress. In addition, they offer top-quality customer support through several channels, including social media, online chat, email, and telephone.

What Are the Drawbacks and Risks of Reversing Self-Exclusion?

Knowing the drawbacks of reversing the Gamstop scheme will enable you to decide whether or not to go ahead with the procedure. Below are a few disadvantages of canceling Gamstop self-restriction:

It compounds debts

Casinos not on Gamstop support credit card transactions, allowing players to take cash advances for gambling purposes. While this might be helpful to players without enough funds, it could be detrimental to gamers who lack self-control. Problem gamblers might misuse this opportunity, accumulating debts in the process.

It could worsen gambling problem

Gamstop aims at stopping addiction by allowing players to cool off for a period ranging from six months to five years. Bypassing the scheme may defeat its aim because continuous exposure to online gambling may worsen the problem. Players battling addictions should not bypass the scheme to enable them heal with time.

What Types of Casinos Can I Still Play at If I Want to Get Around Gamstop?

Several platforms accept Gamstop subscribers; this section enumerates the casino sites you can try to circumvent Gamstop restrictions.

USA Casinos

American online casinos are offshore platforms holding licenses from leading gambling regulators. In addition, they adopt state-of-the-art security measures, including firewall protection, HTTPS compliance, and advanced SSL encryption technology. They don’t operate under the UK Gambling Commission, making them accessible to Gamstop users.

Crypto Casinos

Players looking to bypass Gamstop restrictions safely can try crypto-friendly gambling sites. These platforms support anonymous gambling, meaning players can register, play, and withdraw their winnings without revealing their identities; this feature makes these platforms incompatible with Gamstop.

No KYC Online Casinos

No verification casino is another option for players looking for ways to get around Gamstop self-restriction. Players can get on these platforms without verifying their identities, which prevents them from being blocked by Gamstop software. It is also worth mentioning that these gambling sites don’t partner with the Gamstop scheme.

FAQ

1. Is there a way to cancel Gamstop?

Players can get around Gamstop restriction in many ways, but it is impossible to deactivate the subscription before it expires. Some proven ways to bypass this scheme include joining a crypto casino, using a shared account, visiting land-based gambling venues, etc.

2. Is it legal to get around Gamstop?

Reversing Gamstop subscription is legal if done without breaching the law. Players aiming to register at a non Gamstop site must be above the minimum gambling age. Besides, it is unlawful to access non UK casinos from restricted jurisdictions.

3. What happens when my Gamstop period ends?

The self-ban does not end automatically; you must contact the Gamstop center for the necessary steps to cancel the subscription. The timeframe may be extended further if you fail to notify the agents on time.

4. Will Gamstop still work if I Change my address?

Gamstop will still be functional if you change your address alone. To bypass the Gamstop ban, you must open a fresh account with a new email and change your name and address slightly so it would appear as a typographical error during verification.

5. Does a VPN help me get around Gamstop?

Virtual Private Network (VPN) cannot help you beat Gamstop self-exclusion; it is useful when changing your location or IP address to access online casinos from restricted regions. Furthermore, this software only alters your IP address; it does not change your name or date of birth.

6. Do crypto casinos cancel Gamstop?

Yes, crypto casinos are not affiliated with Gamstop; therefore, they don’t block Gamstop users, making them ideal for gamers aiming to circumvent the scheme. Also, crypto casinos may not be able to supply Gamstop with the needed data because these platforms support anonymous gambling.

