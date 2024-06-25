Speaker of House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has congratulated Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for bagging the ‘Governor of the Year’ award recently.

Governor Sani was recognised as the best governor at the 5th edition of the 2024 African Illustrious Son Award held in Lagos, where 37 persons received various awards.

A statement by Musa Krishi, spokesperson to the Speaker Musa said Mr Abbas described the award as an attestation to the qualitative leadership and high performance of Senator Sani as Governor of Kaduna State.

The Speaker added that the governor, who is a celebrated pro-democracy activist, was delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

He said that with Governor Sani’s continued show of capacity in governance, more awards would be coming his way in recognition of his service to the people.

