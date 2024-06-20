pcl. held its highly anticipated Talent Management 2.0 event at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, drawing HR managers and industry leaders from diverse sectors. This landmark event provided invaluable insights and strategies for optimising talent management practices in today’s competitive business landscape, centred around the theme “Transformative Talent Management: Embracing Change for Competitive Advantage.”

Building upon the momentum of the previous edition, the Talent Management Event 2.0 delivered thought-provoking discussions, innovative solutions, and actionable strategies to industry stakeholders. Focusing on empowering organisations to elevate their workforce to excellence, the event addressed pressing challenges and emerging trends shaping the future of talent management.

In line with the theme of the event, pcl. unveiled the Talent Management Report 2.0 – The Balance Between Economic Pressures and Your Talent Management Strategy.This report is the second edition of the Talent Management Report,an outcome of the extensive research and data analysis conducted by pcl. The report provides in-depth insights into the shifts in talent management amidst economic pressures, the strategies organisations can implement to manage talent effectively, and the role of total rewards in driving talent management.

During his opening remarks, Rob Taiwo, Managing Director of pcl., emphasised the significance of talent management, its role in social mobility and how business leaders can make a difference in managing talent. He commented, “Beyond the boardroom, 63% of Nigerians are multi-dimensionally poor, and talent management is a critical equaliser in the fight for social mobility and socioeconomic advancement. When both are in synch, they advance equitable opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”

Renowned speakers and industry experts engaged in insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of talent management, sharing their expertise and perspectives on best practices and emerging trends. The panellists discussed the changing dynamics of talent management and shared experiences and insights on managing people for the growth of organisations. Yemi Faseun, Chief Talent Partner, YF Talent Partners, highlighted that; “Today’s workforce looks beyond pay. Organisations have stayed too long in the linear perspective of managing talent, focusing more on pay and promotion rather than healthy work-life balance and positive work culture.” He further suggested that organisations need to change their relationship style from a traditional HR approach to applying empathy and trust.

In addition, SeniAdetu,Chairman,Algorithm Media Nigeria Limited,emphasised the importance of an effective talent management leader and noted that people, reputation and brand are a tripod, each indispensable, and their combination constitutes a business’s greatest asset. He further stated that organisations should treat their talents like a brand.

Attendees gained access to practical strategies and innovative approaches for attracting, retaining, and developing top talent, equipping them with the tools to drive organisational success. The Head of HR, FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, Olubukola Lanipekun-Lawal, highlighted the importance of data-driven decisions when managing talent. She also discussed effective strategies for people management, such as assigning mentors to guide and oversee downlines and talent managers. She also stated that organisations should focus more on the employees’ experience by providing the necessary tools to support the growth of employees. She further noted, “A digital approach to talent management is critical, and organisations should ensure that employees are provided with the tools required to make work enjoyable and assure them that the organisation is interested in how they deliver on work.

Tracy Afolabi-Johnson, Senior Consultant, People Transformation unit, pcl. highlighted that “people are interested in working with organisations that are invested in their training and development’’. She said that organisations need to invest in the training and development of their people to get the best out of them. Tracy further commented on the importance of recognising and appreciating the work and efforts of team members to encourage and foster better team collaborations and results for organisations.

Reflecting on the event’s success. Olawanle Moronkeji,Partner,People Transformation Unit, pcl. commented,“Transformative talent management in the new abnormal has to be imaginative, agile and inclusive in design and execution.”

The Talent Management 2.0 event reaffirms pcl.’s commitment to empowering organisations with innovative solutions and strategic guidance to navigate the complexities of talent management effectively.

For detailed insights about the report. please visit https://phillipsconsulting.net/reports_post/talent-management-report-2/

pcl. is a business and management consulting firm with over three decades of experience, providing advisory services, technology solutions, and training to organisations in Africa and globally. pcl. has consistently enabled organisations to achieve sustainable growth and success. Its expertise in talent management, organisational development, and transformation helps businesses achieve their goals and thrive in a competitive landscape.

For more information, visit https://phillipsconsulting.net

