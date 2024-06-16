Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has promised to fully support the families of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) members who lost their lives in the fight against banditry.
Twenty Community Protection Guards (CPG) were honoured with gallantry medals for their exceptional performance on Thursday at the government house in Gusau.
A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the decorated guards performed exceptionally well.
According to the statement, the decorated guards were led by Lawal Bature Mohammed, a retired brigadier-general and the state commandant of the Community Protection Guards.
“On Thursday, Governor Dauda Lawal decorated 20 Community Protection Guards (CPGs) who performed extraordinarily well in discharging their duties. All 20 guards were at the frontline fighting bandits to ensure the return of peace in Zamfara State.”
In his speech, Governor Lawal reiterated his administration’s dedication to the welfare of the guards and pledged full support for the families of those who lost their lives.
“Consider decorating you as a way to motivate you to do more in this significant sacrifice that you are undertaking.
“We can’t compensate you for your service to the state and humanity; all we can do is encourage and motivate you for your gallantry.
“I want to reassure you that we have a plan in place for the families of CPG members who lost their lives in the line of duty. We will take care of all their needs and provide them with all the necessary support.”
Earlier, Mr Bature, the Commandant of the Community Protection Guards, said that the 20 guards were selected from various local government areas of the state based on their performances.
