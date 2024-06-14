Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has commenced the payment of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) minimum wage to the state’s civil servants.

Last month, the governor announced during a meeting with the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress that he would begin payment of minimum wage in June.

In a statement issued on Friday in Gusau, the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that Zamfara civil servants started receiving their June salary on the 12th June ahead of the Eid-el- Adha celebration.

He added that the state government had fulfilled its pledge to pay workers the minimum wage, which was reflected in the already paid June salary.

“The Zamfara state government, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, has disbursed the June salary to support workers in preparing for the upcoming Eid celebration.

“This is in line with the fulfilment of the promise made by the governor last month to implement the 30 thousand naira minimum wage.

“Before now, civil servants in Zamfara received a minimum wage as low as seven thousand naira.

“The government has been worker-friendly since its inception, ensuring the payment of three months withheld salaries, leave grants, owed gratuities, and timely payment of salaries.

“The government will continue to make further efforts to reform and rejuvenate the Zamfara civil service.”

