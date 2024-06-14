Bluetti, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, has donated solar power kits and essential items to students of Moslem Primary School, Abigi, Ogun Waterside, and two neighboring schools through its Lighting an Africa Family (LAAF) project.

The event, held at Moslem Primary School, was attended by community leaders, teachers, students, and parents. This initiative which aims to empower local community,benefitted 60 students, providing them with vital resources to enhance learning experience.

Speaking during the event, Mrs Kehinde Yahya, Headteacher, Moslem Primary School, highlighted the impact: “Light is a vital tool for learning and these kits will make a huge difference in the student’s daily lives; by encouraging them to study even at night. We are immensely grateful to Bluetti for this support.”

Mr Clint Liu, Sales Manager, Bluetti Nigeria, demonstrated the kit’s optimal use and emphasised Bluetti’s commitment: “We are happy to support the students of Moslem Primary School because we believe in the power of education and sustainable energy. We hope that this donation will inspire the students to achieve their academic goals.”

Abigi community, located in a remote area of Ogun Waterside, faces challenges such as poor electricity supply, insufficient potable water, and bad road networks which hinder children’s learning process.

Bluetti’s donation aligns with its mission to support educational development and environmental sustainability. By providing solar power kits, Bluetti enhances the learning environment and encourages renewable energy use.

LAAF, Bluetti’s CSR project is dedicated to providing clean energy to millions of households across Africa. Donations have already been made in 10 countries, including Nigeria, Malawi, Chad, Kenya and Tanzania. Bluetti remains committed to this mission. Regions and institutions in need are encouraged to reach out via https://nga.bluettipower.com/

