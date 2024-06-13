Bet9ja, leading sports betting company is delighted to announce the launch of its latest innovative betting feature, betBOOM.

As market leaders in Nigeria, Bet9ja continues to push the boundaries of customer expectation, as the company strives for excellence across all aspects of its business.

The launch of betBOOM, exclusive to Bet9ja, demonstrates the company’s commitment to upgrading its players’ experiences every day, as it continues to deliver industry-defining products and features that are genuinely game changing.

The introduction of betBOOM means any sports bet placed could receive massively enhanced odds, completely at random. Simply placing a pre-match or in-play sports bet with at least one selection gives customers the chance to have their bets transformed into a betBOOM!

The more selections included in a betslip, the higher chance customers will have to receive a betBOOM, meaning massively enhanced odds and a significantly higher potential payout.

betBOOMs are allocated at random to Bet9ja customers’ bets, and to celebrate the launch of our innovative new product Bet9ja has doubled the maximum payout for a betBOOM bet to ₦200 million. Bet9ja customers will know if they have been awarded a betBOOM immediately, with an animation appearing on screen highlighting the updated potential payout amount.

On the launch of betBOOM, Bet9ja CEO Ayo Ojuroye commented: “We are thrilled to introduce our innovative and game-changing feature betBOOM. This latest initiative showcases Bet9ja’s dedication to providing world class player experiences in every moment, offering an industry-defining product tailored to our loyal customers. It’s time to BOOM your bet, only on Bet9ja!”

The launch of Bet9ja’s betBOOM coincides perfectly with the start of Euro 2024 on 14 June and Copa America 2024 on 21 June. With 83 matches taking place across 31 days of international action, Bet9ja is the best place to bet in Nigeria, with 200+ markets on offer for every match, and the chance to win up to ₦200 million on any sports bet with betBOOM.

