In a gesture of clemency, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday granted freedom to 110 convicts serving various jail terms at the Kaduna Correctional Centre.

At an event in Kaduna, the governor exercised his prerogative of mercy, approving the release of the convicts.

In a statement, Mr Sani was also quoted to have paid tribute to the late legal icon, Gani Fawehinmi, who dedicated his life to advocating for penal reform and decongestion of correctional centres.

“In exercise of my power of prerogative of mercy, I freed 110 convicts today to celebrate the 2024 June 12 Democracy Day. I was joined at the Kaduna Correctional Centre, venue of the event, by my dear comrade and colleague in the human rights and pro-democracy struggle, Femi Falana, SAN

“I used the opportunity to pay tribute to my mentor and senior comrade, Chief Gani Fawehimni, SAN, GCON (of blessed memory) who devoted his boundless energy and legal skills to advocacy for reform of the penal system and decongestion of our correctional centres. He spent the better part of his life fighting for social justice, especially access to justice for the poor, vulnerable and underserved in our society.

“Our administration is concerned about overcrowding in correctional facilities and the fact that many citizens are languishing in such facilities due to their social and economic conditions.

“There are many of our citizens who are in such centres due to their inability to pay small fines. Some were also convicted because they could not afford a lawyer. We live in a society where the underprivileged do not have the financial wherewithal to vigorously pursue the course of justice.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“Our administration is anchored on justice and fairness. We are committed to bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State.

“We have zero tolerance for discrimination. We strongly believe that there is inherent goodness in every person. We believe that everybody deserves a second chance. Persons in custodial centres can turn a new leaf and contribute to the growth and development of our state.

“While releasing the inmates, I urged them to reciprocate our administration’s gesture by being of good character henceforth. I encouraged them to acquire one or two skills.

“Our administration is eager and willing to assist them in acquiring skills. It is not too late for them to be useful to themselves, their families, and to society.

“As part of our interventions in supporting the operations of the Kaduna Custodial Centre, I have directed the installation of solar powered street lights in the centre and provision of operational vehicles. I have also directed the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice to work with the Controller on other areas of need.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

