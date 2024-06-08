Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has partnered with the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMbank) to build an agriculture quality assurance centre in Kaduna.

This collaboration aims to enhance the state’s agricultural export potential by ensuring that farm produce meets international standards. The team was led by the Director, Export Development, Oluranti Doherty.

During the meeting, Ms Doherty, who was the team leader disclosed that the centre will be a state-of-the-art facility with the capacity to offer testing, certification, and inspection of agricultural products for export.

Kaduna State, she said, was considered as host of the facility due to its strong commitment to improving agriculture and demonstrated support for smallholder farmers and agro-processors in the state.

Responding, Mr Sani commended the AFREXIM Bank for choosing the state for the project.

“I briefed the team on our efforts toward supporting agriculture in the state, which includes providing farming equipment, quality seedlings, fertilizers, as well as road infrastructure which will help in reducing post harvest losses and cost of transportation.

“As part of our support towards the AFREXIM AQAC, I presented the Certificate of Occupancy for a 5-hectare land where the project will be situated in Kaduna State”.

