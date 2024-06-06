Nigeria’s leading bottling business, Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), is championing a green revolution with the launch of One Staff One Tree initiative which will see the business plant over 2500 trees across key cities in Nigeria. .
SBC has launched the initiative in commemoration of the 2024 World Environmental Day and has partnered with the Lekki Estates Residents & Stakeholders Association (LERSA), and Eco-Restoration Foundation (ERF), on its biggest sustainability project. The project is called the Lekki Million Tree project which is aimed at planting five million trees within Lekki, Lagos. SBC during the flag-off of the tree planting exercise, donated 1,000 trees to the project.
SBC’s donation of 1,000 trees has further amplified the effort of LERSA in the realisation of its sustainability goal to transform the urban hub of Nigeria’s commercial capital into an eco-friendly town while also doubling as a leading example for the green revolution in Nigeria.
On the backdrop of recurrent heat waves in Nigeria, this project positions SBC as a frontline driver of Goal 11 of the Sustainable Development Goals which advocates Making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.
With this launch, residents of Lekki and other cities earmarked for the “One Staff, One Tree” project are set to benefit from a healthier climate as this “will improve the air quality in communities where the tree planting exercises will be situated as trees boost the production of clean oxygen and mop up carbon emitted by machinery such as vehicles, industrial machines, and generators.
Nigerian cities threatened by environmental challenges such as ocean erosion and surges, or desert encroachment will also be offered a lifeline when the “One Staff, One Tree” project arrives in their community. This means residents and corporations in these communities will get respite from these challenges.
With this initiative, growth in social recreation will be expanded by enabling the development of parks and gardens for hangouts and social activities for residents, visitors, and corporations while ensuring that wildlife conservation is preserved.
SBC continues to raise the bar and inspire Nigerians to embody the hallowed colours of her revered flag.
