In a strategic move to promote industrialization and youth empowerment, the Jigawa State Government has partnered with a private company, Argemeering Services Limited, to establish three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bottling plants across the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Muhammed Gumel, the partnership was formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The ceremony which held at the Government House in Dutse was presided over by Governor Umar Namadi.

Speaking at the signing event, Governor Namadi emphasised the strategic importance of this initiative, stating that the MOU would see to the establishment of an LPG bottling plant in each of the senatorial districts across the state.

“The establishment of this LPG will generate employment and help protect our environment by reducing the use of firewood. With the signing of this MOU, we are signing for the employment of our youth, and we are also signing a commitment for the protection of our environment,” he said.

“These two objectives are very important and part and parcel of our 12-point agenda blueprint. I want to assure you that this partnership is going to be a beneficial partnership,” Mr Namadi stressed further.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Argemeering Services Limited, Bashir Mukhtar, said Argemeering said the company has extensive experience in the LPG industry and is set to play a crucial role in this initiative. He pledged the company’s dedication to the terms of the MOU.

“We have extensive experience as an agreementcompany. The main purpose of the scheme is empowerment; we are poised to empower the citizens of the state. We will deliver within the timeline.”

Mr Mukhtar promised that his company would implement all the terms specified in the partnership and also urged the state government to fulfill its side of the agreement, noting the commitment to training 1,000 youths each year under the MOU.

“Insha Allah, we promise that within each and every year we are going to train and provide direct employment to about 1,000 youth. Then, indirect employment could range from 2,000 to 3,000, depending on how they plan to employ their own workers at their respective locations,” he promised.

The LNG project aligns with one of Governor Namadi’s administration’s 12-point agenda, specifically focusing on the industrialization of Jigawa State. The initiative is expected to create job opportunities, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance the state’s economic growth.

In addition to the LPG bottling plants, the state government has signed another MOU with OMAC Nigeria Limited. The agreement entails providing the state with 50 megawatts of solar power, furthering the administration’s commitment to sustainable development and improving the quality of life of the citizens.

