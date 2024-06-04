Henry Seriake Dickson, the Senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district and former governor of Bayelsa State has congratulated Governor Douye Diri, the executive governor of Bayelsa State on his 65th birthday today, 4 June 2024.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District, I congratulate our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri on his birthday,” Mr Dickson’s message to Governor Diri reads.
“I pray that God Almighty grants him many more years of service to our people in good health,” the message concluded.
