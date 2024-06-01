There are so many forex brokers competing for clients in Nigeria and it’s easy to get lost in the noise trying to choose a good one.

We have researched the best of them based on several factors and will reveal our findings in this topic. We considered safety first and HF Markets is the most transparent & customer focused.

List of Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria

1. HF Markets – Overall Best Forex Broker in Nigeria

2. IC Markets – Best Forex broker in Nigeria with TradingView

3. XM – Best forex broker for beginners with a $5 minimum deposit

4. Exness – Best Forex Broker in Nigeria with Naira Accounts

5. Tickmill – Best Forex broker in Nigeria for experienced traders

Is Online Forex Trading Legal in Nigeria?

There are no specific regulations established by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for forex trading. What the SEC has regarding forex is a

This lack of specific regulations means the onus falls on Nigerian traders to conduct thorough research and select a broker that is reputable and regulated internationally. Look for brokers licensed by established bodies like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK or the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) for added security.

How we selected our best forex brokers in Nigeria

Before any broker could make our list, they had to fulfil these conditions:

1. Global presence and stiff regulation:

A global presence is a valuable asset for forex brokers operating in Nigeria, where regulations are still developing because it builds trust with Nigerian traders. Also, compliance with established bodies like the FCA UK, or ASIC Australia; offers additional security.

Globally-present brokers often have a wider range of currencies, platforms, and educational resources to cater to diverse trading styles. Their larger pool of traders translates to increased liquidity in the markets, benefitting Nigerian traders with smoother trade execution.

2. Naira or USD base currency:

Naira or USD base currency accounts are crucial for forex brokers targeting Nigerian traders. This is because they minimize transaction costs. Deposits and withdrawals in Naira avoid conversion fees typically charged by banks or brokers when dealing with a different base currency.

3. MetaTrader platforms:

MetaTrader platforms (MT4 and MT5) reign supreme in forex trading for several reasons. Their user-friendly interfaces make them easy to navigate for beginners and veterans alike.

They provide access to a variety of markets beyond forex (depending on the broker). Technical analysis is a breeze with their extensive toolkit of indicators and drawing tools. Furthermore, MT4 allows algorithmic traders to use their MQL4 programming language to create automated trading strategies.

4. Demo account:

Demo accounts are a forex trader’s best friend. They offer a risk-free zone to learn the ropes. This means experimenting with trading strategies and getting familiar with the complexities of the market without putting your hard-earned cash on the line.

Think of it as a practice arena. Demo accounts are also perfect for exploring different trading platforms offered by brokers, allowing you to find the one that best suits your style.

5. Customer support:

Customer support acts as a safety net, ensuring prompt solutions to technical glitches, account inquiries, or unexpected issues. Responsive and knowledgeable support minimizes frustration and keeps the trading experience smooth.

👍 🏆 ⚖ 💳 💰 💻 Best forex broker in Nigeria Overall score Regulation Minimum Deposit Trading Fees Platforms HF Markets 4.7 FCA, CMA, FSCA, SVG N5,500 Medium MetaTrader 4 & 5, HFM App IC Markets 4.3 ASIC, FSA $200 Low MetaTrader 4 & 5, cTrader, TradingView XM 4.2 FSCA, CySEC, FSA $5 Low MetaTrader 4 & 5, XM App Exness 4.5 FCA, CMA, FSCA N15,000 Low MetaTrader 4 & 5, Exness Apps Tickmill 4 FCA, FSCA $150,000 Medium MetaTrader 4 & 5

HF Markets– Best Forex Broker in Nigeria in every category

1. Regulation & global presence: HF Markets holds licenses from two well-respected regulatory bodies: FCA UK, & FSCA South Africa. It also holds a license from CMA Kenya.

2. Account types & base currency: HF Markets offers micro accounts that cater to beginners with lower minimum deposits. Standard accounts are the most popular with standard features. Cent accounts use the USD as the base currency for practicing with smaller trade sizes. There is the availability of NGN (Nigerian Naira) as a base currency for Nigerian traders.

3. Trading platforms: They provide the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and their own HFM Platform. MT4 and MT5 are known for their user-friendly interface, extensive technical analysis tools, and customizability. This makes them a great choice for both beginners and veterans.

4. Customer support: Personalized Account Manager, Local Pone Contact, Live Chat makes HF Markets support better than average.

5. Pros & cons:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Naira base currency for your trading accounts Trading Cryptocurrency contracts is deactivated in Nigeria Localized customer support designed for Nigeria Dual fee structure: Commission & Spreads are charged on every account type Low minimum deposit N5,500 Inactivity fees Allows naira deposits from several Nigerian banks Range of instruments covers various asset classes No overnight fees on transactions Focus on education with physical trading seminars held across Nigerian states

IC Markets – Best Forex Broker in Nigeria with TradingView

1. Regulation & global presence: IC Markets is primarily regulated by the well-respected ASIC (Australia), known for strong investor protection. However, Nigerian traders fall under their Seychelles FSA license, which might have less stringent regulations.

2. Account types & base currency: Their most popular Standard Account offers commission-free trading with slightly wider spreads. Raw Spread Account features tighter spreads but charges a commission per trade. It is ideal for cost-conscious experienced traders.

As for base currencies, IC Markets boasts a wide selection including major currencies like USD, EUR, and JPY, alongside regional options like AUD, SGD, NZD, and CHF.

3. Trading platforms: IC Markets offers the industry-standard MetaTrader 4 (MT4), the more advanced MetaTrader 5 (MT5), or the modern cTrader platform.

When you open a special cTrader raw Spread Account, you get access to TradingView charting platform. IC Markets has paid for the subscription to TradingView so you can access advanced charts and trade from these charts.

4. Customer support: they have multiple channels (phone, live chat, and email), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

5. Pros & cons:

Certainly! Here’s a concise table summarizing the pros and cons of trading with IC Markets:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Two Raw spread accounts on cTrader & MT4/5 which are suitable for scalpers No Naira base currency Education Expensive starting deposit Extensive collection of trading platforms Paid TradingView subscription for cTrader Raw Accounts No inactivity fees

XM – Best Forex Broker for Beginners

1. Regulation & global presence: XM is regulated by several regulatory bodies. In the EU, they’re regulated by the respected CySEC (Cyprus) with strong investor protection.

Australian clients benefit from ASIC’s oversight, known for similar protections. However, XM falls under the IFSC (Belize) regulations for clients outside these regions, which are generally considered less stringent

2. Account types & base currency: The XM Ultra-Low and Zero Accounts (USD, EUR, JPY only) target cost-conscious traders with ultra-thin spreads. However, they might have limitations on features. The XM Trading Account (Standard and Micro) is the most popular option and offers commission-free trading with slightly wider spreads. It comes with a wider range of base currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, and ZAR).

3. Trading platforms: XM offers both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms for traders. There is also an XM trading point mobile app with less sophistication but okay for beginners.

4. Customer support: XM offers email and phone call customer support, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

5. Pros & cons:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons XM has been in the forex business for over 10 years and is well regulated No Naira base currency Low starting deposit Trading platforms offered show a dependence on MetaTrader. There's no variety Account spreads start from 0.6 pips which is competitive. Deposit & withdrawal methods are not localized for Nigeria. You can deposit with your debit/credit card Copy trading Inactivity fees Deposit bonus is ongoing

Exness – Best Forex Broker in Nigeria with Naira Accounts

1. Regulation & global presence: Exness is regulated in Kenya, South Africa, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Mauritius, & Seychelles.

2. Account types & base currency: Exness offers various accounts (Standard, Raw Spread, Pro, &Zero) catering to different trading styles. They offer NGN and USD base currency options.

3. Trading platforms: Exness offers MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4 and Exness Terminal.

4. Customer support: Exness offers email support in 15 languages, available 24 hours a day, 7 days.

5. Pros and Cons:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Low starting deposit of $10 Limited trading instrument offering No Inactivity fees Customer support not localized for Nigeria Naira base currency Low spreads with all accounts Swap-free trading ensures no overnight fees on instruments that qualify Trading platforms on offer are diverse

Tickmill – Best Forex broker in Nigeria for Experienced Traders

1. Regulation & global presence: Tickmill is a forex broker with a strong regulatory presence worldwide. They hold licenses from well-respected authorities like the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), Seychelles and Labuan (Malaysia). This global reach allows them to cater to traders in numerous countries, offering a potentially secure trading environment due to their adherence to various regulations.

2. Account types & base currency: Tickmill offers Classic and Raw accounts. The Classic Account features wider spreads (from 1.6 pips) but no commissions which is ideal for cost-conscious traders.

The Raw Account caters to those seeking tighter spreads (from 0 pips) but comes with a $3 commission per trade. Both account types require a minimum deposit of $100 and offer high leverage up to 1:1000. Tickmill supports a variety of base currencies including EUR, GBP, USD, PLN, and CHF.

3. Trading platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and the Tickmill Mobile App which caters to on-the-go traders by offering essential features for managing their accounts and executing trades directly from their mobile devices.

4. Customer support: Their live chat offers quick and helpful responses typically within minutes, perfect for urgent inquiries. Phone support is another option for fast assistance, with wait times generally under a minute. While email is also available, it’s important to note that their support team operates only during weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM GMT.

5. Pros and Cons:

👍 Pros 👎 Cons Tier-1 regulation and a solid reputation No Naira base currency Education High starting deposit Automated trading support with MT4 toolkit No inactivity fees $30 no deposit bonus Raw spreads Interest on unused funds in your Tickmill wallet

What is the Best time to trade forex in Nigeria?

The best time to trade forex in Nigeria is during the overlap of the London and New York sessions, which occur from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM WAT (West Africa Time). This period offers the highest liquidity and volatility: ideal for capitalizing on price movements.

Since the London and New York sessions are major players in the global forex market, their activity heavily influences trading opportunities in Nigeria.

When you trade at the right time, you will notice prices of instruments will be moving fast as opposed to when you trade during the wrong session and prices change slowly causing you to spend more time trading.

Who is the best forex broker in Nigeria?

HF Markets is the best forex broker in Nigeria. Exness is equally good and XM is good for beginners.

How much do I need to start forex trading in Nigeria?

The amount needed to start forex trading in Nigeria depends on the broker and the type of account. Generally, you can start with as little as $5. Some brokers like HF Markets & Exness offer micro or cent accounts, which allow you to trade with smaller amounts, making it accessible for beginners.

Which forex broker is best for beginners?

XM brokers provide user-friendly platforms, educational resources, demo accounts, and excellent customer support. They also offer low minimum deposit requirements, making it easier for new traders to start their trading journey.

Which forex broker has the lowest fees?

The forex brokers with the lowest fees are IC Markets and Exness. They offer tight spreads, low or no commissions on trades, and competitive swap rates.

