Founder of Hensard University, Henry Seriake Dickson, has enjoined the students of the institution to embrace the core values which make the school distinct. Mr Dickson, a serving senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district, spoke at an interactive session, with the students. He stated that the purpose of the university was to produce leaders and entrepreneurs, in different fields whose values will make a difference to humanity.

“The university has invested in training ethical leaders through her core values that emphasise character and skills to develop the total human being. Hensard’s 12 Core Values are to guide you to becoming responsible, ethical, honourable citizens, leaders and servants to God and humanity, as encapsulated in Hensard’s motto, “Qui Servit Homo, Servit Deo” (He who serves man, serves God),” he told the pioneer students.

“As pioneer students, you are the unique set of Hensard students who are the first to experience our facilities, global standards and practices. You will not only imbibe the Hensard core values, but pass them on to other sets,” he added.

He said Hensard’s core values, “Belief in God; Service to God & Humanity; Love & Compassion towards all; Courage of Conviction; Integrity & Honour at all times; Respect & Tolerance for all; Hardwork & Responsibility; Passion in everything; Innovation & Entreprise; Discipline; Gratitude; Excellence”, are the foundation on which we are training you to be impactful leaders.

He stated further, “Hensard University does not tolerate indiscipline. Definitely, bullying in any form is a no-no here. As you act, bear our core values in mind, for without them, the purpose of the training you will get at Hensard University will be lost.”

Mr Dickson said the session was the first “in a series of regular interactions that the students would have with leaders in different fields where they have excelled, established themselves as thought leaders with experiences and inspiring lives that would spur you to broaden your perspectives on issues”.

He advised the students to avail themselves of the facilities at Hensard University and enjoy world class education in Nigeria.

“By choosing Hensard you would benefit from the university’s uniqueness that we summarise as the Hensard Advantage. They are distinct innovations that the university has brought to higher education,” the former governor of Bayelsa State said.

“Hensard students will enjoy a rare combination of academics, practical skills, industrial exposure, and mentorship, part of which you have experienced in your stay so far. Hensard will equip you with real-world experiences and entrepreneurial skills. It will make you graduates, entrepreneurs and wealth creators with industry-oriented skills with the international standards that are readily available to you,” he said.

Dileep Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Hensard University, thanked Senator Dickson for commencing the sessions. Professor Kumar summarised the Hensard Advantage thus:

•Dual certifications, international collaborations and partnerships that will ensure standards, and exposure of Hensard students to renowned mentors and leaders in various fields, globally

•Collaborations and partnerships with reputable universities, institutions, and industries that will ensure that Hensard students draw from sources of knowledge from several points

•Global Student Exchange Programme under which Hensard students would attend lectures in universities abroad as part of the dual certification process

•The worldwide scholars’ programme with rigorous academic experience intertwined with unique opportunities that tap into global academic resources and expertise will avail Hensard student’s exposure to best international resources

•Global academic network of lecturers and researchers, including the Diaspora Scholars Group, will use cutting-edge technology to deliver lectures in Hensard’s smart lecture halls

•Hensard’s Institutes and Centres of Excellence will ensure constant exposure of students to national and international seminars and conferences that will keep Hensard students abreast of the latest developments in the international knowledge space

• Mentorship of students by global leaders from international and corporate advisory boards with relevant competences in the students’ fields

•The International Board of Governors, comprising global leaders in government, academia, business, and research will provide students with a unique combination of diverse mentoring experience

•Practical Entrepreneurship Exposure while at school and Start-up Funds for Hensard graduates through the Hensard Entrepreneurship and Cooperative make Hensard unique.



“These are co-ordinated by the carefully selected Hensard team of international faculty and staff with vast experiences to create a truly robust academic community of students, staff, researchers, visiting academics, and global leaders who are committed to extending the frontiers of knowledge, beyond boundaries, for society’s sustenance,” Prof Kumar said.

“Hensard graduates will enjoy continued mentorship and support in establishing businesses of their own through the Hensard University Business Support Programme. We invite more students to join us in September to benefit from the Hensard Advantage,” he added.

Victoria Lawrence, a student of Political Science expressed her joy in being at Hensard University. Miss Lawrence lauded the management and staff of the university for the high quality of education the institution.

The National Universities Commission, NUC) licensed Hensard University in July 2022. It is the first private university in Bayelsa State.

