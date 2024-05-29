In a significant move to boost investment in the mining sector, Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has commissioned a state-of-the-art lithium processing plant in Kangimi, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The plant, a joint venture between the Kaduna State government and Ming Xin Mineral Separation Nigeria Ltd, boasts an impressive initial capacity of 1,500 metric tonnes per day.

Majorly, the project is expected to boost job creation by creating over three thousand employment opportunities, benefiting both the Kuriga mining site and the Kangimi processing plant.

Another highlight is that although the current investment stands at $20 million, plans are underway to increase it to $25 million within the next two years.

Thirdly, the newly completed processing plant represents phase one of the project, with plans to double its capacity in phase two.

With regard to community impact, Ming Xin Mineral Separation Nigeria Ltd has already made a positive impact within the community during its three-month operation. Notable initiatives include constructing three classrooms in Kuriga village, renovating school buildings, empowering women and youths, and providing scholarships to indigent students.

Among future prospects of the investment is that Ming Xin also intends to establish a tile-producing facility using by-products from the lithium processing, creating an additional 500 job opportunities.

Kaduna State, known for its rich mineral resources, including gold, lithium, manganese, tin, columbite, tantalite, iron ore, nickel, and more, is poised for further growth.

With an educated workforce, favorable climate, and investor-friendly reforms, the state remains committed to sustainable development and economic progress.

