Executive Summary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s historic victory and assumption of office on May 29, 2023, marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

His commitment to democracy and visionary leadership, encapsulated in the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, have inspired confidence and trust among Nigerians, promising a new era of hope and transformation.

Economic Rebirth: Facing economic turmoil, widespread poverty, and rising unemployment, President Tinubu implemented bold reforms to stabilise the economy. The withdrawal of the unsustainable fuel subsidy and the unification of the FOREX market were pivotal steps, redirecting funds to critical sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. These measures have reduced petrol importation by 50% and boosted investor confidence, making the Nigerian Stock Exchange the top-performing bourse globally.

Strengthening National Security: President Tinubu has prioritised national security, leading to significant investments in modernising and equipping the nation’s security forces. Over 4,600 hostages have been freed, more than 9,300 hostiles neutralized, and over 7,000 terrorists and bandits arrested. Establishing the N50 billion Pulako Initiative and annually recruiting 30,000 new police personnel further underscore the administration’s commitment to a safer Nigeria.

Boosting Agriculture and Food Security: To tackle food security, the administration declared a state of emergency and launched the National Agricultural Development Fund with N100 billion. Initiatives like the Dry Season Farming Initiative and the Green Imperative Programme aim to promote year-round farming and provide farmers with access to modern equipment and low-interest loans, ensuring a stable food supply.

Unlocking Energy and Natural Resources: The Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on developing renewable energy sources and enhancing the efficiency of the oil and gas sector. Policy directives have improved the investment climate, increased crude oil and NLNG production, and initiated significant projects like rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery and constructing the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kano Gas Pipeline.

Transforming Infrastructure and Transportation: Significant investments in infrastructure are underway, including operationalising the Port Harcourt-Aba rail line and constructing the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway. The Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund aims to raise N20 trillion to deliver critical projects and modernise ports and aviation facilities, creating an enabling environment for businesses.

Improving Education, Health, and Social Investment: The administration is expanding primary health centres and upgrading tertiary hospitals, ensuring better access to healthcare. The Student Loans Act 2024 and the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund highlight a commitment to broadening access to education. Social welfare schemes, including cash transfers and microcredit programmes, aim to uplift vulnerable households and support small businesses.

Accelerated Diversification through Youth-Driven Industrialization, Digitization, and Innovation: Recognising the youth as invaluable assets, the administration has launched initiatives like the Three Million Technical Talent Initiative and the iDICE Programme to empower young Nigerians with digital skills. The National Job Centre and the National Talent Programme aim to create employment opportunities and support youth-owned enterprises.

Improved Governance for Effective Service Delivery: To enhance service delivery, the administration has introduced the MOBILIZER app for citizen engagement and launched the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App to assess public officials’ performance. Reforms recommended by the Oronsaye Report aim to rationalise and restructure government agencies, increasing transparency and efficiency.

Conclusion: The Renewed Hope Agenda is a comprehensive strategy driving Nigeria towards sustainable development and improved quality of life. President Tinubu’s administration is laying the foundation for lasting progress and a brighter future for all Nigerians through strategic investments, youth empowerment, and improved governance.

INTRODUCTION

Nigeria’s democratic journey has often been met with challenges. But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s election marked a significant turning point. His historic victory and assumption of office on May 29, 2023, heralded a new era of hope and transformation for the nation.

As a statesman with remarkable credentials and a commitment to democracy, President Tinubu has long been a unifying force across Nigeria. His tireless efforts in building bridges and listening to Nigerians’ concerns, hopes, and aspirations have positioned him as a leader capable of realising the dreams of a united, prosperous, and inclusive Nigeria. His vision is encapsulated in the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda, which has inspired confidence and trust among the electorate.

The 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda

Reforming the Economy for Inclusive Growth Strengthening National Security Boosting Agriculture for Food Security Unlocking Energy and Natural Resources Enhancing Infrastructure and Transportation Focusing on Education, Health, and Social Investment Accelerating Diversification through Industrialisation, Digitisation, Creative Arts, Manufacturing, and Innovation Improving Governance for Effective Service Delivery

Economic Rebirth

President Tinubu assumed office during one of Nigeria’s most challenging periods, marked by economic turmoil, widespread poverty, rising unemployment, and public disillusionment. Faced with these daunting realities, the administration took decisive action and implemented long-overdue reforms to save the economy from collapse.

Bold and strategic measures were necessary to address the deep-rooted structural deficiencies and systemic challenges that plagued the economy.

Despite our country’s complexities and some citizens’ resistance to change, President Tinubu remained resolute in his commitment to steering the nation toward stability and prosperity.

One of the foremost steps was the withdrawal of the unsustainable fuel subsidy, which drained approximately $10 billion annually, or 2% of the nation’s GDP. This move allowed for the redirection of funds towards critical sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security, which directly impact citizens’ well-being and prosperity. The policy has already led to a 50% reduction in petrol importation and increased monthly receipts for states and local governments from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The administration also ended the foreign exchange subsidy, unifying the FOREX rate market to reflect the actual value of the Naira. Reforms in the Bureau De Change (BDC) operations and the lifting of FOREX restrictions on certain imports boosted investor confidence. These measures helped the Central Bank of Nigeria settle a $7 billion backlog in foreign exchange, making the Nigerian Stock Exchange the top-performing bourse globally and the Naira one of the top-performing currencies as of April 2024.

Reforms in the power sector aim to sustain electricity subsidies for 85% of Nigerian consumers, cutting back on subsidies for affluent individuals, businesses, and industrial clusters. The establishment of a Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee seeks to reform the tax system and reduce the tax burden on Nigerians.

The administration’s removal of fuel subsidy was accompanied by comprehensive intervention programmes to cushion the transitional pains of the policy.

These programmes include:

A wage award of N35,000 monthly for civil servants for six months.

Setting up a tripartite committee to work out a new minimum wage for workers.

Establishing an Infrastructure Support Fund for states.

Launching a N100 billion CNG bus rollout programme.

Commencing a monthly Conditional Cash Transfer of N25,000 to 15 million vulnerable households for three months.

Providing N50 billion in Conditional Grants to one million nano-businesses and a N75 billion fund to support manufacturing enterprises.

Launching the National Philanthropy Office (NPO) to mobilise $200 million in private investments.

Establishing a N5 billion single-digit interest fund in partnership with Sterling Bank through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

On the international front, President Tinubu has actively pursued foreign direct investment, enhanced international partnerships, and showcased Nigeria’s vast opportunities. These efforts have already garnered interest in investing over $30 billion in key sectors of the nation’s economy.

Strengthening National Security for Peace and Prosperity

Nigeria’s ongoing battle with banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, and other security challenges remains a formidable threat. President Tinubu has prioritised securing lives and properties in his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Significant investments in modernizing and equipping the nation’s security forces have yielded results: over 4,600 hostages have been freed, more than 9,300 hostiles neutralized, and over 7,000 terrorists, bandits, and criminals arrested.

Additionally, over 4,800 assorted weapons and more than 93,900 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from June 2023 to date.

The Nigerian Air Force has added five new aircraft to its fleet, including two Diamond 62 surveillance aircraft, two T-129 ATAK helicopters, and one King Air 360 ER, enhancing the fight against banditry and terrorism. A 2,200-member Mines Marshal Corps was also established to secure mining sites and curb illegal mining.

The annual recruitment of 30,000 new personnel into the Nigeria Police Force, up from 10,000, underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering security. Efforts have also led to the deactivation of over 120 illegal oil refining sites, the seizure of 90 wooden boats, and the arrest of over 70 suspects and 14 vessels, thanks to the acquisition of advanced patrol vessels.

The Federal Government launched the N50 billion Pulako Initiative targeting seven states—Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Kaduna, Benue, and Kebbi—to combat banditry and cattle rustling. This initiative supports conflict resolution, community reconstruction, and assistance to farmers and herders. Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Initiative on February 13, 2024.

President Tinubu’s comprehensive security strategies address the root causes of insecurity, aiming to create a safer environment where citizens can live without fear.

Boosting Agriculture and Food Security

To ensure food sufficiency and tackle rising food prices, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security and renamed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. The administration launched the National Agricultural Development Fund with N100 billion to address agricultural financing challenges.

Additionally, 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, including sorghum, millet, maize from the National Strategic Grain Reserves and 60,000 metric tonnes of rice through millers were released to vulnerable Nigerians through the 36 state governors and the FCT, in a bid to stabilise food supply. The Central Bank donated 2.15 million bags of fertiliser worth N100 billion to support farming.

The administration introduced the Dry Season Farming Initiative on 500,000 hectares of farmland, financed by the African Development Bank with $134 million to promote year-round farming. Partnerships with John Deere aim to supply 2,000 tractors annually for five years under a unique financing arrangement supported by low-interest loans from the Bank of Agriculture. The Green Imperative Programme, a $1 billion bilateral partnership with the Brazilian Government, aims to provide farmers access to machines, equipment, and training. The Bank of Agriculture will support Nigerian farmers with low-interest loans to purchase fertilisers. Additionally, there is a N141 billion credit facility from a Japanese agency for agricultural scheme projects.

Unlocking Energy and Natural Resources for Sustainable Development

The nation’s sustainable development critically relies on its energy and natural resources. The Renewed Hope Agenda focuses on developing renewable energy sources, enhancing the efficiency of the oil and gas sector, and ensuring that solid mineral resources benefit local communities and the nation.

To harness the nation’s resources and diversify the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians, President Tinubu executed policy directives to improve the investment climate and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for Africa’s oil and gas sector. Through enhanced security in the Niger Delta Region, the nation is witnessing a sustained increase in crude oil production, which rose from 1.22 million barrels per day in Q2 2023 to 1.6 million barrels per day in Q1 2024. The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) production also increased from 57% in 2023 to 70% presently.

The successful completion of the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery is already a potential boost to local refining capacity in the country. Additionally, the payment of $1.3 billion in debts owed to gas firms ensures a sustained gas supply to power-generating companies across the country.

President Tinubu’s pursuit of purposeful policy in the sector is notably reflected in the widely acclaimed three Executive Orders: the Oil and Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission, etc.) Order, 2024; the Presidential Directive on Local Content Compliance Requirements, 2024; and the Presidential Directive on Reduction of Petroleum Sector Contracting Costs and Timelines, 2024. These orders suggest a strong desire to amend primary legislation and introduce fiscal incentives for oil and gas projects, reduce contracting costs and timelines, and promote cost efficiency in local content requirements.

The Executive Orders explicitly target over $10 billion in investment in the nation’s oil and gas sector. They streamline contracting processes, procedures, and timelines from 36 months to six months, ensuring that local content requirements are implemented without impeding investment.

In a complementary strategic move, the CNG Initiative introduced by the President indicates a game-changing direction to reduce the cost of production and transportation in the country following the withdrawal of fuel subsidy. Following this development, an N100 billion Presidential CNG initiative for procuring CNG-powered vehicles, conversion toolkits, and refuelling sites has been activated. This has attracted over $50 million in private investment within the last six months.

The Tinubu administration’s effort to deepen CNG adoption has been largely acknowledged in several initiatives, including the concerted efforts to complete the construction of the Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project and the recent commissioning of three gas projects in Delta and Imo State. These initiatives underscore the administration’s vision to ensure self-sufficiency in gas for domestic consumption and export.

In the non-oil sector, Nigeria’s economic prosperity is also associated with solid mineral resources. Scientific data confirm the abundance of precious minerals such as gold, manganese, bitumen, lithium, iron ore, lead, zinc, limestone, uranium, columbite, barite, kaolin, gemstones, coal, topaz, and copper.

To fully harness the potential in the solid minerals sector, the administration is pursuing a Seven Point Agenda, which includes:

The creation of the Nigerian Solid Minerals Corporation.

Joint ventures with mining multinationals.

Big Data on seven priority minerals and their deposits.

A grace period for illegal miners to join artisanal cooperatives.

The introduction of a Mines Surveillance Task Force and Mine Police.

A comprehensive review of all mining licenses.

Six mineral processing centres were created to focus on value-added products.

Transforming Infrastructure and Transportation for Economic Growth

Infrastructure and transportation are critical enablers of economic growth. The Renewed Hope Agenda includes significant investments in roads, railways, ports, and airports to facilitate trade and movement.

The rail line between Port Harcourt and Aba, part of the 1,443-kilometre Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line, became operational under this administration. An ongoing effort is underway to rehabilitate the entire Eastern Corridor and provide alternative means of transportation for goods and services.

In March 2024, the Federal Government approved the launch of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) to address the country’s infrastructure funding gap. With an ambition to raise N20 trillion, the Fund aims to deliver projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Line, and Eastern Rail Lines, as well as modernise ports and aviation facilities.

Work has already begun on the construction of Nigeria’s first coastal highway, the 700 km Lagos-Calabar Super Highway, while the engineering design for the Sokoto-Badagry Expressway has commenced.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria’s seat of government, has virtually turned into a construction site due to the high volume of simultaneous construction activities. The FCT Monorail Project is also set for commissioning.

To complement these efforts at the state level, the President established an Infrastructure Support Fund for States to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses.

Housing infrastructure is also receiving attention, as the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, targeted to deliver 100,000 houses nationwide, has kicked off.

Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, various infrastructure projects spread across the country will progress steadily for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Improving Education, Health, and Social Investment for Sustainable Development

The administration of President Tinubu has prioritised primary health centres as essential components of the nation’s healthcare system. These centres are crucial for providing preventive care, diagnosing and treating common ailments, and offering maternal and child health services, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

To improve access to healthcare, the administration plans to expand the number of primary health centres from 8,800 to 17,000 over the next three years. It has also allocated N50 billion for the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in 2024 and is upgrading infrastructure in 12 tertiary hospitals across the six geopolitical zones. Additionally, N37.4 billion has been designated for establishing six oncology centres nationwide, and a $1 billion facility from AfreximBank has been secured to finance healthcare investments in Nigeria.

Regarding social investment, the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act 2024 and the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund highlight the administration’s commitment to broadening access to education. The student loan programme aims to support 1.2 million students in its first phase. Furthermore, construction is underway for student hostels with a capacity of 1,600 across 24 tertiary institutions, and N5.1 billion has been approved for 185 research proposals under the TETFUND National Research Fund to promote educational research.

The administration has also initiated several social welfare schemes, including a Presidential Approval for cash transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of Nigeria’s poorest and most vulnerable households for three months. The Consumer Credit Scheme has been established to provide Nigerians with access to credit to improve their lives and businesses.

Additionally, the Federal Government has launched a microcredit scheme targeting 1.5 million traders and farmers in its first phase, with various demographic appeals such as:

—Owo Oja / Olilanya Ndi Nagbambo / Tallafin Sana’a

—Owoagbe / Olilanya Ndi Oru Ugbo / Tallafin Manoma

—Iyaloja / Nne Ahia / Agajin Yan Kasuwa

Empowering Youth and Promoting Innovation

Under the Tinubu administration, there is a renewed focus on empowering the youth by recognising them as invaluable assets to the nation’s progress and prosperity. Through a strategic approach to governance, the President has prioritised youth inclusion by providing more appointments in government and implementing policies aimed at harnessing their immense potential for economic development.

By actively involving the youth in decision-making processes and leadership roles, President Tinubu seeks to ensure that their voices are heard and their perspectives considered in shaping Nigeria’s future. This approach fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among young people while cultivating a culture of innovation and creativity essential for sustainable growth.

To realise this vision, programmes such as the Three Million Technical Talent Initiative (3MTT) were launched. This three-year partnership with HIS Nigeria aims to establish 3MTT Learning communities nationwide to empower youth with digital skills. Closely related to 3MTT is the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise (iDICE) Programme. This collaborative effort between the government and international partners, including the Bank of Industry (BoI), African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (FDA), and Islamic Development Bank (IDB), aims to nurture and empower enterprises in the digital and creative sectors. The $617.7 million iDICE programme, endorsed by the National Economic Council (NEC), will be implemented across all 36 states and the FCT.

Additionally, the Tinubu administration unveiled the National Job Centre, a groundbreaking innovation to revolutionise the job market and foster better employment opportunities for Nigerian youth. Powered by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, the Centre is a centralised platform to match available vacancies in industries and businesses nationwide with the vast talent pool of job seekers. Utilising state-of-the-art technology and innovative matchmaking algorithms, the Job Centre connects employers with qualified candidates, streamlining the recruitment process and maximising efficiency.

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) will also implement the Skill-UP Artisans Programme (SUPA) to empower about 10 million artisans within two years. The programme will provide tech-enabled skills training, licensing, and access to essential toolkits.

The Federal Government launched the National Talent Programme (NATEP) to advance job creation, skills development, talent exports, and job outsourcing, aiming to create about one million jobs within five years. This programme engages world-class organisations and governments to foster its implementation.

NATEP represents a significant milestone in President Tinubu’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of the nation’s human capital and promoting economic growth and prosperity for all.

The Outsource to Nigeria Initiative (OTNI), launched by Vice-President Kashim Shetimma in Gombe, is a partnership between the public and private sectors to unlock millions of job opportunities in the country’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services sector.

Phenomenally, the approval of the policy mandating a minimum of 30% youth representation in all government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies was a game changer. This landmark decision underscores the President’s belief in the potential and talent of young people and his government’s firm commitment to harnessing their energy and creativity for the betterment of our nation.

Another pivotal development in the ongoing efforts to empower and uplift Nigerian youth is the president’s approval to restructure and institutionalize the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund. This crucial instrument supports youth-owned enterprises in priority sectors with N25 billion from the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act and an additional N25 billion from the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The President established the Federal Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Creative Economy to provide the institutional framework to drive the art and creative economy. This new ministry aims to foster the growth and development of the creative industries and ensure they contribute significantly to the nation’s economy.

Improved Governance for Effective Service Delivery

Institutionalising and deepening good governance is crucial to achieving the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The administration is implementing various policy initiatives to enhance service delivery in line with this major objective.

One of these initiatives is the unveiling of the MOBILIZER app for citizen engagement and mobilisation by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation. This tool ensures that citizens are well-informed about government activities, policies, and programmes, enabling them to participate actively in the governance process and contribute to national development as critical stakeholders. At the institutional level, regular and consistent ministerial press briefings, press conferences, and stakeholders’ forums have been established to engage the public.

In line with the recommendation of the Oronsaye Report, the administration has acknowledged the need to cut the cost of governance. This involves rationalising and restructuring government agencies to make them optimally functional, curb duplication of functions, and enhance their effectiveness.

Furthermore, the administration is on a steady course towards restoring public trust in governance. This effort begins with a review of national consciousness through the development of the policy document for the soon-to-be-launched National Values Charter, as initiated by President Tinubu. Complementing this is the planned launch of the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, which will enable Nigerians to assess the performance of public officials. One year into this journey, a new horizon is emerging to inspire greater patriotism and redefine credibility in the expectations of most Nigerians.

Tinubu’s Anti-Corruption Policy: Progress and Initiatives

Since assuming office, President Bola Tinubu has made significant strides in tackling corruption in Nigeria. His administration’s anti-corruption policy builds on previous efforts while introducing new measures to enhance transparency, accountability, and good governance.

A cornerstone of President Tinubu’s strategy is reinforcing anti-corruption institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). The administration promptly appointed credible and dynamic leadership to these agencies and provided them with increased funding, better training, and advanced technological tools.

Recognizing the judiciary’s critical role in combating corruption, President Tinubu has initiated reforms to ensure its independence and efficiency. This includes appointing judges with proven integrity and competence, fast-tracking corruption-related cases, and working towards increasing the salaries and emoluments of judicial officers.

The Tinubu administration has launched several initiatives to enhance transparency and accountability in the public sector. These efforts include the digitalization of government services to reduce opportunities for corrupt practices. Additionally, various agencies have invested in advanced technologies, such as blockchain for tracking financial transactions, artificial intelligence for data analysis, and forensic tools for detailed investigations.

Recognizing the international dimensions of corruption, President Tinubu has enhanced cooperation with other countries and organizations, such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Interpol, to track and recover stolen assets stashed abroad.

Under Tinubu’s leadership, several high-profile corruption cases have been pursued involving politicians, business executives, and public officials. These actions demonstrate a commitment to tackling corruption at all levels, serving as a deterrent and underscoring the administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

The Tinubu administration has focused on educating the public about the dangers of corruption and the importance of integrity. Nationwide campaigns have been launched to promote ethical behavior and encourage citizens to participate in the fight against corruption.

Transforming Nigerian Sports: Achievements and Milestones Under President Tinubu

Under President Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry of Sports has achieved significant milestones aimed at enhancing sports development in Nigeria and elevating the country’s international sporting profile. A substantial budget allocation of N31.239 billion for the 2024 fiscal year has been dedicated to supporting various sporting activities, infrastructure development, and operational costs. This budget includes specific funds for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Nigeria Institute of Sports (NIS), ensuring comprehensive support for sports development across the country. Additionally, the administration has offset over 12 billion naira in outstanding debts for various national football teams.

Significant investments have been made in renovating and upgrading sports facilities. The administration has also promoted private sector investment in sports, viewing it as a business. This approach is exemplified by the implementation of the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP), leading to landmark partnership agreements between the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and private-sector organizations like Yanga Games Technology (YGT), EFFA Management Consortium, and GTI Assets. These partnerships aim to develop sporting infrastructure, raise revenue, and expand the followership and spectatorship of sports.

Grassroots sports development has been another significant focus, with efforts to identify and nurture young talent from various parts of the country, ensuring a continuous pipeline of skilled athletes who can represent Nigeria in various sports disciplines both locally and internationally.

Under President Tinubu’s leadership,

Nigerian athletes have excelled on the international stage, demonstrating their prowess in major events such as the African Cup of Nations, the African Games, and the World Relay Championships in the Bahamas. The administration has prioritized preparing Team Nigeria for global competitions like the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, with strategic planning and resource allocation directed towards comprehensive training programs and enhanced facilities to ensure optimal performance.

Notable achievements include the senior national football team, the Super Eagles, winning silver at the African Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, marking their first finals appearance and silver medal in 23 years. The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s female national team, qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, ending a 16-year Olympic drought. At the African Games in Accra, Ghana, Nigeria placed 2nd. Additionally, Victor Osimhen was named African Footballer of the Year, the first Nigerian to receive the honor in 24 years. These accomplishments highlight Nigeria’s competitive spirit and commitment to excellence in sports.

Gender and Inclusion

President Tinubu has made significant strides in promoting the inclusion of women across various sectors in Nigeria, reflecting a deep commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women. One of the most notable achievements has been the appointment of nine women to ministerial positions, with key appointments in ministries, departments, and agencies traditionally managed by men.

On International Women’s Day, President Tinubu unveiled several initiatives aimed at empowering women, aligning with his broader agenda for gender equality. These initiatives focus on providing investments in education, healthcare, and economic opportunities for women and girls.

Economic empowerment programmes have been a cornerstone of President Tinubu’s strategy to enhance women’s roles in the economy. The administration has launched programmes that provide vocational training, startup kits, and access to funding, aiming to support women’s financial independence and entrepreneurial endeavors. In addition to general economic empowerment initiatives such as the Owo oja and Iyaloja schemes, specific support has been directed toward women with disabilities. This includes their inclusion in the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) recently launched by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), where they were trained in various vocational skills and empowered with startup kits and funds to start their businesses.

Another significant programme is the Women and Girls Educational and Skills Empowerment initiative. This programme seeks to connect with the 36 state governors, raise awareness on disability issues, facilitate compliance with disability norms, provide technical support, rate and induct compliant administrators into the disability-friendly Hall of Fame, and continue monitoring their compliance.

Conclusion

The Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda is a comprehensive strategy aimed at transforming Nigeria across various sectors, ensuring sustainable development, and improving the quality of life for all citizens. The administration has made significant strides from enhancing infrastructure and transportation to investing in education, health, and social welfare. Key initiatives, such as the Dry Season Farming Initiative, the Green Imperative Programme, and the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, underscore a commitment to economic growth and diversification.

Empowering the youth through policies like the 30% representation mandate and the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund reflects the administration’s dedication to harnessing the younger generation’s potential. Establishing the Federal Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Creative Economy, alongside the 3 Million Technical Talent Initiative and the iDICE Programme, highlights a forward-thinking approach to fostering innovation and creativity.

Good governance and effective service delivery are also at the forefront of the Renewed Hope Agenda. The introduction of tools like the MOBILIZER app and the Citizens’ Delivery Tracker App, coupled with the rationalisation of government agencies as recommended by the Oronsaye Report, illustrates the administration’s resolve to increase transparency, efficiency, and public trust in governance.

In conclusion, the Renewed Hope Agenda is paving the way for a more prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria. President Tinubu’s administration is laying the foundation for lasting progress and a brighter future for all Nigerians through strategic investments, youth empowerment, and improved governance.

