The Nigerian luxury car market is expected to have an annual growth rate of 14.75% and reach a market value of 55 million US dollars by 2028. Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Land Rover remain market leaders in the segment.

The Nigerian luxury car market is experiencing remarkable growth despite the challenges posed by rising inflation and economic turbulence. This is not surprising as the industry stands as a symbol of elegance, prestige, and affluence in Nigeria’s dynamic economic landscape.

According to Statista, revenue in the Nigerian luxury car market is projected to reach $32 million by the end of 2024. The industry is expected to have an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 14.75%, resulting in a projected market value of $55 million by 2028.

This exponential industry growth is driven by a potent mix of different factors, including changing customer desires, emerging trends, infrastructure development, and a shifting preference for sustainable luxury cars.

Aspiration amidst adversity

There’s an insatiable appetite for luxury goods, especially amongst the growing Nigerian middle class, who aspire despite the difficulties and see cars as a significant luxury good. The country’s economic fluctuations are no match for the allure of luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Toyota and Land Rover, currently the leading brands with over 60% contribution to the luxury cars ads on Jiji.

Luxury goods consumers prioritise symbolic consumption to showcase their success. Thus, luxury cars have become a statement of achievement, a tangible manifestation of one’s income power, and social standing in a competitive society where appearances matter.

Balance of performance, style, and affordability

In addition to the undiminishing desire for prestige and social distinction, Nigerians also want to balance style, comfort, performance, and budget. Consumers are increasingly looking for relatively affordable cars that provide a comfortable and luxurious driving experience while delivering durability, fuel efficiency, and high performance on the road.

For instance, the demand for SUVs in Nigeria is skyrocketing in recent years. This can be attributed to several factors, including customers’ desire for vehicles with more space and versatility, as well as options more suitable for the country’s challenging road conditions.

A diverse nation with varied tastes

The purchasing patterns in Nigeria have led to a rich diversity in the luxury car market, catering to a wide spectrum of demographics, tastes, lifestyles, and budgets. In response, luxury car dealers and other related businesses are continually emerging to meet the needs of their discerning clientele. Nigeria’s luxury car market is poised to continue its rising as a fast-growing, multi-diverse nation, meeting the specific expectations of its affluent customers.

Urbanisation

Infrastructure investment is also driving the growth of the luxury car market in Nigeria despite the rising inflation. Nigeria’s ambitious infrastructure projects are reshaping the automotive sector, creating an environment conducive to luxury car ownership. Improved road networks and upscale residential developments are fueling the desire for high-end automobiles. A drive through the streets of Banana Island, Lagos, the upscale neighbourhood of Maitama, Abuja, and other upscale neighbourhoods exposes one to an array of luxury cars.

The need for sustainability

The country is embracing sustainable luxury just like the rest of the world, and it’s a driving force behind customer preferences. Luxury car buyers in Nigeria are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly and fuel-efficient models that offer performance without harming the climate.

For instance, Tesla’s electric vehicles and BMW’s i3 are gaining popularity in the Nigerian luxury car market due to their sustainability features. Stakeholders must therefore hasten the process of infrastructural provisions for EV charging points in the country to accommodate the growing adoption of EVs. A few charging stations exist like the NADDC stations in Lagos and Sokoto, as well as privately owned stations in-office and in-home.

Demand for luxury goods undeterred by rising inflation or other macroeconomic factors

The luxury goods companies can be considered inflation-proof as the consumer is willing to pay the premium. While this strong standing may be challenged in the future if the inflation rate continues its hike, the high-end luxury market and major luxury brands remain less affected by the rates compared to the rest of the market. Despite the economic challenges posed by inflation, the luxury car market in Nigeria stands as a beacon of resilience and aspiration.

It continues to defy gravity as consumers, undeterred by economic fluctuations, prioritise status, comfort, and performance on the road. Available data shows that Nigerians’ love for luxury automobiles shows no signs of slowing down. It’s no wonder why the car upgrades business is also in its booming season – old model, upgraded body.

With platforms like Cars45, Carmart, and Jiji making access to affordable cars easier for the common man, the industry is poised to continue its upward trajectory, defying odds and charting a course of steady growth. For car dealers, investors, car loan financiers, and other automotive industry players, this is a wake-up call to double up efforts to be better prepared to meet the economic and industry shakeup expected with such rapid growth.

* Maxim Makarchuk, Chief Operating Officer, Jiji and Cars45 contributed this article

