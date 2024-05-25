Colgate’s “Let’s Have a Talk” commercial re-imagines oral care as a gateway to confidence and fun by featuring children as the stars. The commercial injects a refreshing dose of joy into a routine that can sometimes feel mundane.

The children in the commercial aren’t perfect models; they’re real kids with real smiles.

We see gaps between teeth, missing baby teeth, and a whole spectrum of emotions captured in their adorable grins. This authenticity resonates with viewers, reminding us that smiles are not about perfection but about expressing ourselves freely.

However, the commercial cleverly weaves in the importance of oral health by highlighting the joy of healthy, cavity-free smiles. So, the next time you pick up your tooth-brush, remember the message from “Let’s Have a Talk,” and know that brushing and flossing aren’t just a chore; they’re an investment in your confidence.

Colgate found that 60% of Nigerians above 35 years of age have lost a tooth or missing teeth due to poor oral hygiene. In Nigeria, we have an attitude where we don’t fix things until they’re broken beyond use. Colgate brilliantly uses kids to remind elders that they need to take care of their pearls.

The gapped smiles are a metaphor to remind us that, missing teeth are cute on kids- their teeth will grow back. However, as an adult if you don’t brush regularly, your tooth loss is permanent. In their research, Colgate did a good job in reminding us that a bright, healthy smile is the ultimate accessory, opening doors and spreading joy wherever you go.

Smile brightly, every day with Colgate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

