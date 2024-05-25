Colgate’s “Let’s Have a Talk” commercial re-imagines oral care as a gateway to confidence and fun by featuring children as the stars. The commercial injects a refreshing dose of joy into a routine that can sometimes feel mundane.
The children in the commercial aren’t perfect models; they’re real kids with real smiles.
We see gaps between teeth, missing baby teeth, and a whole spectrum of emotions captured in their adorable grins. This authenticity resonates with viewers, reminding us that smiles are not about perfection but about expressing ourselves freely.
However, the commercial cleverly weaves in the importance of oral health by highlighting the joy of healthy, cavity-free smiles. So, the next time you pick up your tooth-brush, remember the message from “Let’s Have a Talk,” and know that brushing and flossing aren’t just a chore; they’re an investment in your confidence.
|
Colgate found that 60% of Nigerians above 35 years of age have lost a tooth or missing teeth due to poor oral hygiene. In Nigeria, we have an attitude where we don’t fix things until they’re broken beyond use. Colgate brilliantly uses kids to remind elders that they need to take care of their pearls.
The gapped smiles are a metaphor to remind us that, missing teeth are cute on kids- their teeth will grow back. However, as an adult if you don’t brush regularly, your tooth loss is permanent. In their research, Colgate did a good job in reminding us that a bright, healthy smile is the ultimate accessory, opening doors and spreading joy wherever you go.
Smile brightly, every day with Colgate.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999