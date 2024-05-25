Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has been blazing the trail in terms of rescuing the North-western state from the fangs of underdevelopment, dilapidating infrastructure, by protecting the lives and property of its citizens since his inauguration as the Chief Executive Officer of the state in the last one year.
Having met Zamfara as a hub of banditry, where gunmen kidnap helpless citizens for ransom, maiming, and killing them, as well as wanton destruction of sources of livelihood, Governor Lawal made it his article of faith to reverse that ugly trend, and restore hope to the citizens.
In one year, Mr Lawal has turned the state, particularly, the state capital into construction sites by rebuilding massive infrastructure. He also didn’t relent in engaging in overtures to different stakeholders in the security sector to end the decade-old menace of banditry in the state.
He made the issue of security a priority just like building road networks, rebuilding and equipping hospitals and schools, providing pipe-borne water, paying workers salaries, upsetting billions of naira arrears to exams bodies, among others. Below is the timeline of Governor Lawal’s engagements with key actors in the security and defense architecture in the last one year.
29 May, 2023
Mr Lawal was sworn in as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State.
1 June, 2023
Mr Lawal received a security briefing from the Security Chiefs in the state, where possible ways to address the continuous aggression by the bandits in some remote areas.
1 June, 2023
The governor met with the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 10, Bello Sani Dalijan, and Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bunu in his office, where they discussed the state’s security, among other key issues.
12 June, 2023
Governor Lawal met with the GOC 8 Division,GM Mutkut, a military general to discuss key issues concerning insecurity in the state.
14 June, 2023
He had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lucky Irabor, a military general at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
21 June, 2023
The governor received Mr Sekegor, a Group Captain of the Nigerian Air Force, in his office, where they discussed improving military surveillance/operations in the state.
12 July, 2023
Governor Lawal visited the new Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a military general where he briefed the new CDS on the security challenges ravaging the state.
24 July, 2023
Governor Lawal again met with security czars that included the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, the Chief of Defence Staff, Mr Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a lieutenant -general in Abuja.
14 August, 2023
The governor also received the Chief of Army Staff, Mr Lagbaja, and high-ranking officers of the Nigerian army from the 8th Division who are on an operational visit to Zamfara state.
17 August, 2023
Governor Lawal, in company with his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umar Bago, again visited the NSA, Mr Ribadu in his office in Abuja, as part of efforts to improve synergy between the two states and the office of the Office of the NSA.
18 August, 2023
The governor held separate meetings with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in Abuja.
12 October, 2023
The governor received the Commander of the Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC), Bello Alhaji Tsoho, a Nigerian Army major-general in his office in Gusau.
9 November, 2023
Governor Lawal chaired a State Security Council meeting, where they discussed ways of resolving security challenges facing the state.
30 November, 2023
Governor Lawal visited the training camp of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards for an on-the-spot assessment.
26 December, 2023
The governor visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House Abuja, discussing new strategies for ending the bandits menace in the state.
18 January, 2024
The governor banned traditional rulers from issuing mining licenses as another strategy for de-escalating conflict in the state.
28 January, 2024
Governor Lawal attended a two-day roundtable on insecurity organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.
31 January, 2024
The governor officially launched the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG) as a new measure to tackle banditry in the state.
7 February, 2024
The governor inaugurated a 21-member Board of Trustees of Zamfara State Security Trust Fund to tackle insecurity.
9 March, 2024
The governor commissioned an integrated office complex for the state Board of Trustees of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund.
13 March, 2024
Governor Lawal signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of tinted glass, the illegal sale of petroleum, unlabeled as a major way of cutting supplies to bandits.
26 March, 2024
The governor visited the Chief of Defense Staff, General Mr Musa, at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, urging him to deploy more troops to the state.
22 April, 2024
Mr Lawal met with the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, where he said he would deploy high-level technology to combat banditry.
2 May, 2024
Governor Lawal hosted participants of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17/2024 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), where they espoused using Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for addressing insecurity in the state.
