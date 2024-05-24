In continuation of its restructuring to better serve the taxpayers, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has unveiled a new slogan, just as it has inaugurated Customer Service Optimisation Committee to promptly address enquiries by taxpayers.
The revenue-collecting agency had, at its strategic management retreat earlier in the year, unveiled a customer-centric approach which puts taxpayers at the centre of all its operations.
The Executive Chairman of the agency, Zacch Adedeji, had upon assumption of office last year emphasised the need to make FIRS render improved services that would change the perception of the taxpayers and build trust in the agency.
Speaking at the unveiling on Friday, the FIRS chairman identified the new slogan as Simplifying Tax, Maximising Revenue. It is to replace the now old slogan, It Pays To Pay Your Tax.
|
A statement by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant (Media) to the FIRS chairman, said the new slogan was the winning entry from Mohammed Gidado, a staff of the agency from one of its offices in Bauchi State.
The FIRS chairman said the winning slogan as well as the entries from runners-up best captured the essence of the agency’s mission and strategic direction.
On customer service optimisation unit, the chairman stressed that the committee was put in place to address the fundamental need for continuous improvement in the agency’s customer service practice.
“In today’s rapidly changing environment, maintaining high standards of customer service is essential to ensure taxpayer satisfaction and compliance.
“This committee will systematically review our current practices, identify areas for improvement, and implement changes that will streamline our processes and enhance overall service delivery.
“The committee will play a pivotal role in building and maintaining public trust in FIRS. By focusing on transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness, we can foster a positive relationship with taxpayers, encouraging voluntary compliance and strengthening the credibility of our institution.
READ ALSO: We’ve no plan to increase tax burden on Nigerians – VP Shettima
“The committee’s efforts to benchmark against global best practices will ensure that FIRS remains a leader in tax administration both nationally and internationally,” he said.
Speaking earlier, the Chief of Staff to the chairman, Tayo Koleosho, said the need to adjust some initiatives came into being after the strategic reforms carried out by FIRS.
“Rather than bring outsiders to do most of our work, we believe we have capable hands who can do this. So, that was why we asked our members of staff to take part in the slogan challenge which produced the best three slogans that best captured our strategic direction.
“We understand that it is important for us to have a unified slogan. Our ‘It pays to pay your taxes’ continues to be true. But as we reform, it is important we note the past, the now and the future we are going to. That’s why we come forward with a slogan that resonates with the agenda of the chairman,” Mr Koleoso added.
About 950 staff of FIRS participated in a slogan competition with three entries selected. The winner and the runners up were all given plaques and cash prizes. Shehu Hauwa Abubakar and Sanni Kabiru were runners up in the competition.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999