In a groundbreaking move that transforms transportation and enhances the security of women, Kano State witnessed the launch of a first-of-its-kind electric tricycle program. The Alternative Bank, in collaboration with the UK government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Qoray Mobility, unveiled this innovative social impact initiative, providing women with fully electric tricycles and comprehensive training.

This project flips the script on traditional transportation in Kano and marks a new chapter for the expertly trained women ready to navigate the city’s streets. With 120 women from the Mata Zalla and Yar Baiwa cooperatives having undergone comprehensive training, they are now proficient tricycle drivers and mechanics. These electric tricycles enable women to generate income by providing local transportation services and operating small delivery businesses.

“This initiative is a double win,” declared Alhaji Garba Mohammed, Executive Director of The Alternative Bank. “Our electric tricycles are designed to address significant concerns regarding the safety of female passengers and children while at the same time safeguarding the environment.” While elaborating the benefits of the electric tricycles, Mohammed said: “Unlike traditional petrol-powered tricycles which contribute to pollution and are costly to operate due to rising fuel prices, our electric tricycles reduce carbon emissions and promote a cleaner, healthier environment. This aligns perfectly with The Alternative Bank’s commitment to both community well-being and environmental responsibility.”

Adamu Maikano, Regional Coordinator of Kaduna and Kano State for the UK’s FCDO, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative, stating: “The UK government, a longstanding ally of Nigeria, is committed to facilitating investment, trade, and economic development. The launch of this EV project is evidence that partnerships truly work when all parties remain focused on a mutual goal.”

Emphasising the collaborative effort in facilitating the pilot of this EV project, Mr Maikano said: “The UK’s FCDO-funded LINKS programme, worked with two women’s cooperatives in Kano – Mata Zalla and Yar Baiwa, The Alternative Bank, and the Kano Road Traffic Agency, to train 85 women, including the certification of 30 mechanics, and provision of essential tools. The UK’s FCDO also supported the cooperatives with a two-year lease for the service center, and equipped them with battery recharging infrastructure.”

Explaining further, he said: “The project addresses challenges women face with traditional tricycles, including instances of violence. Having female owners and operators of the e-tricycles offers added comfort and security to women passengers who have no choice but to use tricycles for transportation,and equally offers the potential to lower greenhouse gas emissions significantly.”

Olabanjo Alimi, the Head of Qoray Mobility, expressed pride in the initiative and optimism about expanding the pilot program and improving its electric vehicles. He highlighted a recent launch in Victoria Island, Lagos, where locally built charging stations were introduced. Reflecting on Qoray’s history, Mr Alimi emphasised the company’s vision for the future of urban transportation—one with reduced pollution, lower transportation costs, and a strong commitment to the local community.

Mr Alimi, a Kano native, concluded by thanking The Alternative Bank for its support and highlighting Qoray’s vision: “a future with cleaner air, lower transportation costs, and a thriving local community.”

This initiative signifies a transformative step towards a more sustainable and secure transportation system for women in Kano State. The Alternative Bank, along with its partners, is dedicated to continuing this momentum and expanding the program to create more opportunities for women across Nigeria.

The Alternative Bank commenced its journey in January 2014 with a vision to create a dynamic banking experience that respects individuality and speaks the language of its customers. In July 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a banking license to The Alternative Bank, enabling it to operate as a full-fledged, stand alone bank. Guided by its Advisory Committee of Experts (ACE), The Alternative Bank ensures all its operations align with the ethics of non-interest banking.

