Rexona launches new 72-hr deodorant, unveils ‘Stay Dry and Fresh for Longer’ campaign

In a move to revolutionise the deodorant market in Nigeria, global leader Rexona proudly announced the new Rexona, which boasts superior 72-hour non-stop protection from sweat and odour throughout the day, regardless of lifestyle and its campaign “Stay Dry and Fresh for Longer” with a motion party-themed event held on Friday, 17 May, 2024.

The product leverages cutting-edge motion sense technology with an intelligent formula that adapts to movements, releasing additional bursts of protection as motion increases.

“At Unilever, we are constantly striving to develop products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers, and the new Rexona 72 hours deodorant, is a significant leap forward in deodorant technology, offering Nigerians unparalleled protection from sweat and odour,”said AkintayoAkinseloyin, Beauty, Wellbeing and Personal care Marketing Lead, UnileverPlc.

The launch of Rexona 72 hours deodorant also commences Rexona’s wider “Stay Fresh and Dry for Longer” campaign. This comprehensive initiative aims to educate Nigerians about the science behind sweat and odour production and debunk the common misconception that showering alone is enough for complete protection. Through the campaign, Rexona seeks to empower Nigerians to take control of their sweat and odour concerns and experience the confidence that comes with staying fresh all day.

The “Stay Dry and Fresh for Longer” campaign will include engaging touchpoints, interactive in-store demonstrations, and powerful social media initiatives. These activities will provide Nigerians with valuable information about the benefits of daily deodorant use and showcase how Rexona’s Motionsense Technology sets a new standard in sweat and odour protection.

With the launch of the new Rexona 72hr deodorant and the “Stay Dry and Fresh for Longer” campaign, Rexona is poised to transform how Nigerians approach personal hygiene, empowering Nigerians to move confidently and embrace a life free from sweat and odour concerns.

