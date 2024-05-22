Guided by the beacon of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has profoundly brought dynamism to the development of the nation’s capital since he assumed office on 21 August, 2023. The former governor of oil-rich Rivers State in the Niger Delta region is a prominent member of President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Renewed Hope Agenda propelling development in FCT

The new impetus in transformation ushered by Mr Wike covers diverse sectors such as infrastructure, education, health, security and transportation to mention but a few.

Meeting the transportation needs of the teeming residents of FCT is one aspect of service delivery that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Mr Wike and the Minister of State for FCT, Mariya Mahmoud has made significant progress. Rail transportation, as distinct from road and air systems, is a key mode of transport in which the FCT administration has recorded outstanding achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

On Monday, 20 May, 2024, Mr Wike undertook an inspection tour of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit network. President Tinubu is scheduled to flag-off commercial operations of the Abuja rail mass transit system next week as part of the first-anniversary celebration of the new democratic Federal Government under his stewardship.

The FCT Minister’s inspection visit commenced at the Abuja Metro Station in the Central Business District (CBD) where he inspected facilities. From there, he rode on the train, making stops at the Stadium, Idu, and the Airport railway stations along the route.

Minister expresses satisfaction with quality of work

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and the facilities at the train stations. He said the project was ready to be inaugurated for commercial operation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that the promise made by Mr Tinubu has become a reality.

According to the Minister, “In a few days, the President will inaugurate the commercial operation of this Metro line. We have to thank God Almighty that we are good to go. We are ready and you can see the facilities. So, we are very happy and we thank God the promise Mr. President made has been kept”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Construction of access roads to the train stations completed

Mr Wike disclosed that the access roads to the train stations have been completed. He added that residents from the various communities would be able to drive to any of the train stations and board the train to their various destinations.

He however stated that some of the facilities that were omitted during the design of the project, including elevators for the sick and elderly as well as air-cooling systems, especially, in the waiting areas, would be taken into consideration and corrected in due course, while assuring that the omission would not hinder operations.

More facilities to be provided at the stations

He said, “We have been able to identify one or two things that were omitted during the design and we believe that during the operation, some of those things will be taken into consideration. “Particularly, I believe that as a standard metro line, where the passengers will be waiting to board the trains, there should be air conditioners.

“I also thought that some of the stations should have had escalators and elevators for probably those who are very old and those who may not have the strength to walk or to climb the staircases. Apart from that, I think we are happy with the work that has been done and we believe Nigerians will be happy, particularly the residents of the FCT”.

Mr Wike who attributed the achievements by the FCT Administration to the support of President Tinubu also thanked him for giving him the necessary support. He said, “Assuming we are not getting his support, this wouldn’t have been a reality. So, we want to thank him for the support”.

How Mr Wike saved $53 million for the Federal Government

Speaking further on the funding details for the project, the minister disclosed that the FCT Administration was able to renegotiate the training cost for personnel from $128 million to $75 million, thereby saving about $53 million for the Federal Government. He said “Before we came, the former Administration approved $128 million for the training of our people by CCECC for 29 months and we said no that’s very exorbitant. We renegotiated with CCECC and now it has been brought down to 75 million dollars. We have saved no less than 53 million US dollars for the government.

Abuja residents filled with joy as they await the rail transportation flag-off

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit scheme consists of eight stations, the Abuja Metro, Stadium, Kukwaba I, Kukwaba II, Wupa, Idu, Basanjiwa and Airport stations. Residents on those axes and the adjoining communities as well as most parts of FCT are all looking forward to the historic take-off of the rail mass transit scheme in the city. The project has been in the pipeline for several years and has taken the commitment and will power of the Tinubu administration through the FCT Minister, Mr Wike to become a reality.

FCT residents are filled with joy and pleasant expectation as they await the flag-off of the rail transportation system in the nation’s capital which will definitely go a long way towards easing transportation challenges in the entire FCT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

