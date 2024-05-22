Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, on Tuesday, presided over the historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jigawa State and the Nigeria-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC), which aims to promote trade and industrialization in the state.

The MoU was signed during a colourful ceremony at the Government House, Dutse attended by members of the State Executive Council and a delegation from the NAGCC led by Kassim Gidado, the Waziri of Jama’are.

In his remarks, Mr Gidado expressed NAGCC’s commitment to fostering economic development and trade between Jigawa State and the Gulf region, stressing that the significance of this partnership has been in the making since 26 October, 2023, when they first approached the state for the partnership.

“The journey to establishing this relationship began way back on October 26, 2023, when we first came here, and based on that, we worked on the development of an MoU between the two parties,” Mr Waziri said.

He highlighted the enormous potential Jigawa State holds, particularly in products like sesame seeds, hibiscus, and solid minerals.

Mr Waziri stated further, “The signing of the MoU is towards the promotion of products that Jigawa State has a comparative advantage over and the attraction of investment for export-ready industries in Jigawa. The NAGCC is committed to achieving these objectives through the utilization of our trade house and the regional house located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”

“Given the enormous potential that Jigawa State presents in terms of products such as sesame seeds, hibiscus, and solid minerals, we believe the state will grab a good share of the market within the GCC if proper value addition and quality standards are adhered to,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Governor Namadi underlined the state’s readiness and strategic efforts to enhance this partnership. He highlighted Jigawa’s leading role in producing sesame, hibiscus, wheat, and gum Arabic in Nigeria, as well as its significant contributions to the country’s non-oil exports.

“It may interest you to know that Jigawa State is the number one producer of sesame in Nigeria; we are also the number one producer of hibiscus in Nigeria; we are number one in wheat and gum Arabic. We are ranked number two in rice production in Nigeria.”

“Also, what we are doing today may confirm to you that we are prepared to enhance this relationship. We have secured the approval of the National Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) and the Honourable Minister of Aviation that Jigawa State Airport will be converted into a cargo airport. This is in preparation to enhance this relationship, and I am sure putting a cargo facility in Jigawa Airport will definitely enhance this relationship.”

According to Mr Namadi Jigawa, the state has been the major producer of the country’s non-oil export commodities.

“Like I said, sesame and hibiscus contributed 75% of Nigeria’s exports last year. And I want to assure you that ninety percent of that sesame and hibiscus came from Jigawa. So, invariably, we contribute 75% of Nigerian non-oil exports.”

The MoU signing signifies a mutual commitment to developing market-ready products, establishing a steering committee to oversee implementation, and leveraging the Maigatari Free Trade Zone to attract investors. The partnership also envisions the establishment of processing facilities in Jigawa to add value to products before export, thereby strengthening economic ties and creating more opportunities for local communities in the state.

Jigawa State, being a major producer of key agricultural commodities in Nigeria, stands to benefit immensely from this collaboration with the NAGCC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

