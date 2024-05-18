The Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Omatsola Ogbe was on Wednesday inducted into the Fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). The investiture was performed by the President/Chair-in-Council of the NSE, Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE at a ceremony in Abuja.
In her remarks at the occasion, the President of NSE congratulated Mr Ogbe and the other 62 new inductees. She urged them to uphold the values of their new position in their field of engineering. She highlighted that engineers have been at the forefront of driving progress and development across various sectors of the economy, notably in the oil and gas industry.
She particularly lauded the Executive Secretary of NCDMB for his excellent leadership and expertise through the strategic development of local content and in-country value retention, which is a testament to his brilliance in the field of engineering. She also applauded the strategic partnership between the NSE, the NCDMB and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.
The Executive Secretary was later joined by the Managing Director of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Ziad Mouannes and Senator Patrick Ndubueze for the unveiling of the very first edition of the 2024 NSE Quarterly Magazine.
Some senior officials of the Board who accompanied the Executive Secretary to the event included the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Abdulmalik Halilu,Director, Project Certification and Authorization, Abayomi Bamidele, and the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordination, Esueme Dan Kikile,Esq.
Before he was appointed the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr Ogbe had nearly 30 years top -level career in the field of engineering in the employment of Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), before retiring voluntarily to set up his private firm.
His last position at Chevron Nigeria was Construction Services Group Superintendent, and he oversaw 200 personnel, including Nigerian nationals and expatriates. Other notable positions he held at the company included Offshore Projects Manager, Construction Manager (Lagos & Escravos -Warri), Construction Engineer (San Ramon) in California, United States of America.
