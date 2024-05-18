The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has felicitated the newly-elected Executive Council of the African Public Relations Association (APRA). The officers were elected at the 35th APRA Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire from 13-18 May, 2024.

A statement by Rabiu Ibrahim, spokesperson to the Minister of Information and National Orientation quoted Mr Idris, a Fellow of APRA, to have acknowledged the significance of the election for the advancement of public relations across Africa. The minister added that while it is a pivotal moment for APRA, the collective expertise, and leadership of the newly-elected Executive Council would be instrumental in attaining the long-term vision of the association.

The new APRA Executive Council comprises Arik Karani from Kenya as President, Michele Mekeme from Cameroon as Vice President, and Omoniyi Ibietan from Nigeria as Secretary-General.

Mr Idris urged the new Executive Council to “continue the trajectory of reforms in APRA,” stressing the importance of expanding the democratic space by encouraging greater participation of national public relations institutions across the continent.

He highlighted the need for inclusivity and collaboration to strengthen the public relations profession in Africa.

The Minister also called on the Executive Council to work closely with the African Union Commission and the Council of Ministers to ensure that public relations remains central to policy formulation, programme execution, and project implementation.

“Public relations should be at the heart of policy, programmes, and project implementation,” he stated.

He also extended his salutations to Mr Ibietan, the Head of Media Relations at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on his emergence as the Secretary-General of APRA.

“Dr Ibietan is a thoroughbred journalist, public relations expert, and author, who is expected to bring his enormous wealth of experience to bear on APRA positively,” Idris said.

