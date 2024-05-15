Zamfara seeks Jigawa’s support on public, civil service reforms

The Jigawa State Government has assured Zamfara State’s Committee on Public and Civil Service reforms delegation of its willingness to give all the necessary support and assistance in improving public service performance in Zamfara State. Head of Civil Service, Muhammad K Dagaceri gave the assurance while receiving the visiting delegation.

Mr Dagaceri commended Zamfara’s decision to understudy Jigawa’s reforms experience, saying that it is a step in the right direction. He suggested that other states should emulate the two states, stressing that the action would encourage knowledge sharing and better service delivery to the people.

According to the Head of Civil Service, service reforms in Jigawa entails poverty eradication, sustainable economic growth through infrastructure renewal and development. He added that infrastructural renewal is not only physical infrastructure but also infrastructural renewal of the mind.

The Jigawa Head of Service further said that “there is usually a clear policy link between all the initiatives going on in the State and the State Development Plan”.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Committee on Public and Civil Service reforms in Zamfara State, Muhammad Bello Umar thanked the Jigawa State Government for hosting them.

He said the visit concerned the Public and Civil Service reforms in Jigawa State, stressing: “We are here to learn the positive policies of Jigawa State with regards to Public and Civil Service reforms.”

Mr Umar said Zamfara State wanted to borrow a leaf from Jigawa State using such policies with a view to improving its service delivery.

He emphasised that the choice of Jigawa was largely informed by the giant strides recorded in the area of reforms as such it will not only be good to understudy them but to also share best practices with them.

During the occasion held at Manpower Development Institute two paper presentations were made to the delegation on Public and Civil Service reforms in Jigawa State and Pension reform in Jigawa State by Kabiru Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary Primary Health Care Development Agency and Kamilu Aliyu Musa, Executive Secretary Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme.

The event was attended by three former Heads of Service, Mustapha Aminu Dutse, Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, Hussaini Ali Kila, Lawan Abdu Babura, Chairman Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Bashir Ado, Special Adviser to the Governor on Salary and Pension, Comrade Abdullahi Tsoho, Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Justice and Directorate of Salary and Pension, Barrister Lawan D. Baba, Yusha’u Abdu Dutse and the Executive Secretary, Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Scheme, Kamilu Aliyu Musa.

Others are Permanent Secretary Primary Health Care Development Agency, Kabiru Ibrahim, Former Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Adamu Ringim Ringim, Malam Abubukar Dalha, State Coordinator, PEARL ARC, Acting Director Establishments and Service Matters, Sadiq Muhammad Gaba, Director Management Services, Ali Sa’ad Dutse, Director Training and Manpower, Abdulkadir Adamu amongst others.

