The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has flagged off the disbursement of $250,000 (about N370 million) in support of farmers groups in 10 rural farming communities in the state under the World Bank facilitated Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL).

The ACReSAL project in the state entails the disbursement of $25,000 (about N37 million) each to Agufa, Hantsu, Gilima, Dabi, Gamsarka, Yandutse, Shafar, Safa Babba, and Gamafoi farming communities. The 10 communities were selected under the Hadejia and Ringim watersheds to pilot the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) loan initiatives.

Flagging off the disbursement on Tuesday, the governor said the loan was designed to support rural communities and farmer groups in undertaking investments in agriculture.

Mr Namadi expressed delight over the intervention by the World Bank stressing that the intervention aligned with his administration’s 12-point agenda aimed at improving livelihood and addressing poverty in the state.

He charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds and to repay back so that other residents of their immediate communities could also benefit.

The state’s Commissioner of Environment, Nura Ibrahim, said the intervention was meant to enhance agricultural productivity, food security, and rural development. He stressed that it is further intended to educate farmer’s groups on climate-smart agriculture and access to markets.

Mr Ibrahim said the project also aimed at increasing market linkages and value addition among community interest groups (CIGs).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“These CIGs were selected under due diligence and guided by the CRF core principles as provided by the World Bank. On 6th April 2024, Jigawa State hosted the World Bank Team, the Federal project management unit of ACReSAL and seven piloting states for a CRF mission, to assess the preparedness of CRF implementation in the state.

“From field visits to Gamsarka and Dabi, assessments, the World Bank rated Jigawa 1st in CRF preparedness and granted an automatic NO OBJECTION to disburse the fund to CIGs with seven additional catchments which the ACReSAL project is about to kick start,” Mr Ibrahim said.

A beneficiary from Shafar community in Ringim Local Government Area, Zainab Mustapha who is a rice processor, described the intervention as deserving saying that she would utilise the opportunity to improve on her family living conditions.

“The intervention will go a long way for me to assist my children, help the entire family and address poverty in our midst”, Mrs Mustapha said.

Another female representative, Hajiya Wawu, promised to ensure repayment of the loans to enable other members of the community to benefit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

