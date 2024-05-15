While curating material for the forthcoming Children’s Day celebration on 27th May, I was delighted to discover a remarkable book titled “What I Am Grateful For” by Soye Aguda and Raphael Aguda. Impressively, this book is a product of a family’s collective creativity. Not only was it written by the couple, but they also entrusted the illustration concept to their six-year-old son, showcasing the blossoming talent within their household.

The narrative begins with an instructive session on gratitude, followed by the protagonist’s reflections on her blessings. This poignant enumeration prompted me to contemplate the numerous gifts in our lives that often go unrecognised.

In an era characterised by a pervasive sense of entitlement and relentless competition, I concur with the authors’ perspective that instilling a sense of gratitude and appreciation in children is essential. I believe that fostering these values from an early age could significantly diminish the prevalence of mental health issues and the incidence of suicide attributed to dissatisfaction.

For those who play a pivotal role in children’s lives—parents, aunts, uncles, or godparents—if you have yet to acquire a copy of “What I Am Grateful For,” I highly recommend securing one without delay. It is more than a book; it is a valuable tool for nurturing a future generation grounded in contentment and thankfulness.

Soye and Raphael Aguda are Nigerian parents living in the United Kingdom. They believe parents play the most crucial role in children’s upbringing, especially in an era of social media and artificial intelligence. They have also written other children’s books like “He Hears” and “Stop The Bullies”, all available on Amazon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

