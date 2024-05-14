The Infinix NOTE 40 Pro 5G, an addition to the Infinix NOTE 40 series, is now available in Nigeria, offering you the latest in 5G capabilities and superior charging technology. Equipped with the MediaTekDimensity 7020 chipset, this smartphone delivers high-speed 5G connectivity tailored for seamless performance. It’s not just about speed; the NOTE 40 Pro 5G, like the other devices in the Note 40 Series, features the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, enhancing your charging experiences. The NOTE 40 Pro 5G is designed to meet the demands of dynamic mobile users, making it an essential upgrade for those eager to leverage the advantages of 5G technology.

Powerful Chipset &Connectivity

Powered by the MediaTekDimensity 7020 chipset, the NOTE 40 Pro 5G is equipped to handle the next generation of mobile connectivity. This processor not only supports 5G networks but also enhances the device’s overall performance with better energy efficiency and higher data throughout, ensuring a seamless user experience. Whether streaming high-definition videos, engaging in online gaming, or managing large files on the go, the NOTE 40 Pro 5G is built to deliver superior performance.

45W Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

One of the standout features of the NOTE 40 Pro 5G is its dual charging capabilities. It features Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology, which includes a 45W wired charging and a 20W wireless MagCharge option. This combination not only offers flexibility but also ensures that the device can be powered up quickly — up to 50% in just 19 minutes with wired charging. The integration of Cheetah X1 technology optimises charging speed and efficiency, ensuring rapid readiness for use.

The smartphone also features Reverse Charging and Bypass Charging 2.0 technologies, allowing the device to share power with other devices and manage its power usage more efficiently during intense operations like gaming, ensuring the device stays cool and responsive under pressure.

Display and Design Excellence

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G doesn’t compromise on aesthetics or visual experience. It boasts a 3D-curved AMOLED display that brings visuals to life with a 1080P resolution and a peak brightness of 1300nits. The high 2160Hz PWM dimming rate and 10-bit color depth ensure a comfortable viewing experience, reducing eye strain in various lighting conditions. The device’s design features elegant finishes in Titan Gold and Vintage Green colors, offering style without compromise.

Advanced Camera

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G doesn’t hold back on its camera technology either, boasting a 108MP OIS Super-Zoom camera that provides 3X Lossless Zoom, enabling users to capture detailed images from afar without compromising on image quality. Its sophisticated software enhancements ensure superior image quality in all lighting conditions.

Additional Key Features

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring NFC, an IR remote control, and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also includes the InfinixMagKit, which consists of a magnetic charging case (MagCase), charging pad (MagPad), and power bank (MagPower), further enriching the device’s functionality.

Availability

The NOTE 40 Pro 5G is now available at all authorised Infinix retail outlets across Nigeria.

