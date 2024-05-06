Nigeria’s leading hygiene brand, Dettol, manufactured by Reckitt has unveiled Nigerian international football star, Taiwo Awoniyi, as the new brand ambassador for one of its category products, Dettol Cool. This announcement was made at the official signing event held at Reckitt Sub-Saharan headquarters in Lagos recently.

Awoniyi, who currently plays for English football side Nottingham Forest and the Nigerian football team, has built a reputation as one of the most impressive players in his position.

His partnership with Dettol establishes him as the new face of the upgraded Dettol 5c Cool soap which provides the triple benefits of maximum freshness with a 5° cooling sensation, protection against 99.9% of disease-causing germs, and protection against body odour. As Dettol endeavors to keep Nigerians cool and refreshed all day long, Awoniyi has been hand-picked as the perfect embodiment of the brand’s sentiments.

“I’m happy to be partnering with a global brand like Dettol Cool,” said Awoniyi. “As a footballer, maintaining good hygiene is essential for my performance and overall health. Dettol Cool’s commitment to hygiene aligns perfectly with my values, and I’m excited to work with the brand to inspire young Nigerians to stay cool, clean, confident, and reach for their goals,” he added.

Speaking at the signing event, Tanzim Rezwan, Marketing Director, Sub-Saharan Africa at Reckitt said “We are thrilled to welcome Taiwo Awoniyi to the Dettol family. Taiwo’s talent, dedication, and vibrant personality make him a perfect fit for Dettol Cool. We are confident that together, we can inspire Nigerians, especially youths, to embrace good hygiene practices and live healthier lives. We look forward to what we will accomplish together,”he said.

Awoniyi’s unveiling as the brand ambassador for Dettol Cool marks the beginning of a promising partnership between the football star and Dettol Nigeria. Together, they will promote good hygiene practices and inspire Nigerians to prioritize healthy living. This move further reinforces Dettol’s commitment to building a good health and hygiene culture.

